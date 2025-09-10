MPs Push for Conjugal Visits in Prisons

The National Assembly’s Constitutional Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC), chaired by Hon. Caroli Omondi, has begun inspecting prisons in Kilifi County as part of a wider national effort to improve conditions and bring dignity to correctional facilities.

On Monday, the lawmakers toured Malindi Main Prison, Malindi Women’s Prison, and Kilifi Prison, where they engaged with officers and inmates to understand the challenges facing the system.

Prison officers raised concerns over poor infrastructure, lack of computers for virtual court sessions, and continued reliance on manual records. They also cited shortages of uniforms, tough working conditions in the coastal climate, and lack of modern security technology such as CCTV cameras and signal jammers.

The MPs observed that many facilities were in disrepair, with few classrooms, no libraries, and no counseling rooms. Malindi Women’s Prison was found to have no perimeter wall and lacked spaces such as lactation and educational facilities for children of inmates.

Rehabilitation programs were also flagged as inadequate. While inmates receive theoretical training, officers said lack of equipment denies them practical skills, making reintegration into society harder.

Another concern raised was the absence of digital systems to secure records. Officers also cited challenges in healthcare, legal aid, and welfare due to budget cuts. They warned of rising sexual and cybercrime cases without corresponding training for prison staff.

The lawmakers noted that some prisons sit on idle land that could be used for farming or income-generating activities to make them self-sustaining.

A key issue raised during the visit was the lack of private visits for inmates. Prisoners in Kenya currently have no access to conjugal rights, and MPs were told that this affects inmates’ sexual health, mental well-being, and their constitutional right to family life. A 2025 court petition is seeking to have conjugal rights recognized as a legal entitlement.

“Inmates are human beings with rights under our Constitution,” said Hon. Caroli Omondi. “Denying them conjugal visits and basic medical services contributes to the spread of HIV/AIDS, increased violence, and mental health challenges in our prisons.”

The MPs also discussed making prisons more self-sustaining through skilled labor and agriculture, and proposed titling prison land to prevent encroachment. They called for partnerships with county governments, the private sector, and TVET institutions to improve rehabilitation and job skills training for inmates.

The Committee pledged to push for legislation to support a rehabilitation-focused correctional system. This would include more funding for infrastructure, improved welfare for officers, and greater use of digital technology to strengthen oversight.

Lawmakers also backed the expansion of community-based sentences such as Community Service Orders (CSOs) to reduce congestion in prisons, and suggested recognizing prisons as learning institutions eligible for government capitation funding.

The CIOC will present its findings and proposals to Parliament, aiming to create a secure, humane, and reform-driven prison system in Kenya.