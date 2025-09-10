MPs Question Use of Sh500 Million on MyGov Publication

A parliamentary watchdog has accused the State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunications of mismanaging more than Sh500 million meant for printing and distributing the MyGov pullout in local newspapers.

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Butere MP Tindi Mwale, raised concerns after the Auditor-General’s report for the year ending June 2023 flagged questionable payments made through the Government Advertising Agency (GAA). The GAA is tasked with placing government notices and advertisements in the MyGov supplement.

According to the report, the government spent Sh495 million on printing, advertising, and information services paid to four newspapers. However, auditors said it was unclear whether the money provided value for taxpayers, as circulation figures were not verified.

MPs raise doubts over circulation

PAC members accused the agency of failing to provide proof of how many copies were printed, distributed, or returned. Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe was especially critical, questioning payments to The People Daily, which he said had stopped printing.

“The State Department is telling us they paid for printing and distribution, yet some newspapers like People Daily were no longer in circulation. This is outright theft of public funds,” Kagombe said.

He pressed the department to provide circulation data to prove the public actually received the information.

PS defends the agency

Appearing before the committee for the first time since his appointment, Principal Secretary for Broadcasting and Telecommunications Stephen Isaboke defended the agency, saying the contracts were valid at the time and the payments legitimate.

He argued that government spending on advertising was lower under the centralized GAA system compared to before. “The GAA was established to bring efficiency. While still young and on a learning curve, it has saved the government money,” Isaboke said.

He admitted that revenue projections were overly ambitious, with Sh1 billion forecast in advertising revenue but only Sh441 million realized, blaming late payments by ministries and agencies.

Lawmakers demand accountability

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo, a senior counsel, demanded proof comparing advertising costs before and after the creation of the GAA. He also questioned whether the government was sidelining certain media houses.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda raised similar concerns, asking why the government does not advertise directly with media outlets.

Turkana Central MP Emathe Namuar accused the GAA of overspending and urged the government to shift from costly print advertising to digital platforms.

The PS responded that while digital was preferred, the law still requires certain notices to appear in print. “We would welcome a review of the law to allow hybrid digital and print publication,” he said.

The committee directed the State Department to provide within two weeks a detailed report showing circulation numbers, expenditure comparisons, and evidence of value for money.

Mwale reminded officials that the issue under review was not just about allocations but whether taxpayers got real value for the money spent.