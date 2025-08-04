MPs Raise Concern Over Delayed Disbursement Of Social Health Funds

The Senate Committee on Health has raised alarm over the delayed release of funds from the Social Health Authority (SHA), warning that the setbacks are undermining the delivery of healthcare services in counties.

Led by Bungoma Senator David Wakoli, the committee conducted an oversight visit to Mtwapa Health Centre Level 4 and Kilifi County Referral Hospital to assess healthcare infrastructure, staffing, and resource utilization.

The senators commended the Kilifi County Government, under Governor Gedion Mung’aro, for recruiting and deploying over 209 health workers — including nurses and medical officers — across various facilities. They noted that the additions have helped improve access to care and reduce patient congestion.

“These developments represent a job well done and are a step in the right direction toward equitable healthcare for all residents,” Senator Wakoli said.

They also praised the county’s investment in infrastructure, including the construction of new outpatient wings, which has helped improve the patient experience.

However, the Committee expressed concern over delayed disbursement of SHA funds, which has left many facilities struggling to clear bills and meet operational needs.

“As the Senate, we will engage the Ministry of Health and SHA management to ensure that timely and consistent funding to the counties is prioritized,” Senator Wakoli stated.

The senators also raised concern over staffing gaps, noting that while many health centres are supported by committed nurses and trainees, the lack of senior medical officers has weakened clinical leadership.

They cited cases of staff absenteeism without valid documentation and flagged disturbing issues such as the presence of expired medication and weak leadership structures in the health facilities.

“Health workers who neglect their responsibilities must face appropriate disciplinary action to safeguard the integrity of the healthcare system,” said Senator Wakoli.