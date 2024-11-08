MPs Visit to Dadaab Reveals Strained Refugees-Host Relations

A group of Members of Parliament was shocked to learn that many refugees from neighboring Somalia view Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camps as a “land of milk and honey.”

Lured by stories of better opportunities from relatives already registered in the camps, the Regional Development Committee established that many refugees make their way to Dadaab, often bribing security personnel at the porous Kenya-Somalia border to gain entry.

The Committee, chaired by Sigor MP Peter Lochakapong was on a two-day inspection visit of the five gazetted refugee camps in Dadaab and Fafi constituencies in Garissa County.

The camps visited included IFO 1, IFO 2, Kabiyos, Dagahaley, and Hagadera.

During the visit, the group discovered growing tensions between refugees and the host communities, a situation that Members said could potentially become a volatile issue.

The Committee also noted that security challenges at the porous Kenya-Somalia border are a key factor driving the ongoing influx of refugees into Kenya.

Lochakapong explained that the trip was part of a Fact-Finding Mission aimed at addressing pressing issues affecting both refugees and the local host communities.

The team engaged with local residents, who raised a number of concerns.

These included severe environmental degradation, minimal support from UNHCR, limited government presence, and increased competition for resources like pasture due to the large refugee population.

Statistics indicate that currently, Dadaab hosts approximately over 408,000 refugees, while the local population stands slightly over 319,000.

The MPs also met with several key stakeholders, including World Vision, UNHCR, the World Food Program (WFP), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

These organizations reported significant challenges due to reduced donor funding, which has severely impacted their operations in the region.

“In general, we observed that the attention given to refugees is disproportionately affecting the host communities,” Lochakapong said.

“The host community has not benefited from the resources provided by donors. For example, there are about 3,000 scholarships for refugees, while only about 30 are available for local community members, which is clearly unfair,” said Lochakapong.

He emphasized the need for the Kenyan government to increase its financial commitment to Dadaab, ensuring a more visible and effective government presence in the area.

The team also learned that the growing refugee population has contributed to a reduction in food supplies, leading some refugees to resort to poaching wild animals and cutting down trees to sell firewood and charcoal for survival.

“The challenges here are numerous and need urgent attention,” Lochakapong said.

“As a Committee, we are working with all stakeholders to compile a report that will help inform policies aimed at improving services for local communities.”

Another key issue raised by the host communities was the lack of a clear policy on refugee integration.

The local population is seeking a formal agreement that clarifies their role in hosting refugees and ensures that their own needs are not overlooked.

Maragua MP Mary Wamaua who is also the Vice-Chairperson of the Committee, announced that a stakeholders’ meeting would take place in Mombasa.

“Representatives from various agencies will gather to discuss the Committee’s findings from both Kakuma in Turkana and Dadaab, with the goal of identifying solutions to the challenges facing both refugees and host communities,” she said.

Wamaua also addressed concerns about the security situation, noting that local security agencies have cited porous borders as a contributing factor to the growing number of refugees.

“We plan to urge the government to tighten border security to prevent unnecessary refugee inflows,” she said. “Some refugees are coming for reasons that may not be entirely legitimate, lured by stories of better opportunities provided by UNHCR and other donors.”

The MP acknowledged the strain on local resources caused by the large refugee population, which is contributing to environmental degradation and conflicts over resources.

“The host communities feel neglected, and we are committed to addressing these concerns,” she said. “The refugee numbers need to be reduced to relieve the pressure on local resources,” said Wamaua.

Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot encouraged local communities to safeguard their environment and adhere to the Presidential directive to grow 15 million trees by 2030, a move he said will help restore water catchment resources and provide a conducive environment for human settlement.

The team also highlighted the underfunding of local security agencies, which rely heavily on UNHCR support as the government has not provided adequate funding for their operations.

Fafi MP Salah Farah Yakub echoed calls for action from UNHCR, urging the Agency to implement policies that reduce the pressure on local communities.

While Farah emphasized that the host communities are not opposed to refugee integration, he insisted that clear agreements be made to ensure fairness in resource distribution.

“We have always welcomed refugees, offering land, water, and hospitality. However, one critical aspect has been overlooked: the formal signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between UNHCR and the government of Kenya,” Farah said.

“This time, we insist on signing such an MOU so that we can clearly understand our role in the integration process and how resources will be shared. Without this agreement, we will oppose further integration.”

The Committee’s findings and recommendations will be shared in upcoming discussions, as they work to balance the needs of both refugees and host communities in both Kakuma and Dadaab Refugee Camps.