Mudavadi hints at 2032 presidential bid, urges western Kenya to back Ruto in 2027

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has, for the first time in years, openly signaled his intention to pursue the presidency in 2032, saying Western Kenya should rally behind President William Ruto’s re-election in 2027 before positioning the region to produce the country’s next Head of State.

Speaking during a development tour of Trans Nzoia County on Thursday, Mudavadi said the region’s political journey should culminate in securing the presidency after producing several vice presidents over the years.

“I was the Vice President in 2002 under the late President Daniel arap Moi, followed by my late brother Kijana Wamalwa and later Moody Awori. The time has now come for Western Kenya to prepare for the ultimate prize, which is the presidency,” he said.

Mudavadi argued that backing President Ruto for a second term would strengthen the region’s chances of succeeding him in 2032 while ensuring continuity of the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development agenda.

“We need to remain united as a region and support President Ruto for his second term. Thereafter, we will plan well, and I believe we shall secure the presidency,” he said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary said Western Kenya was well placed to inherit national leadership once President Ruto completes his constitutionally permitted two terms.

Addressing supporters in Kiswahili, Mudavadi said his decision to dissolve the Amani National Congress (ANC) and merge with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was intended to expand his political footprint across the country.

“I led ANC and understood the importance of a political party. We decided to join UDA so that our footprint could extend beyond Western Kenya to the Rift Valley, Coast, Mt Kenya, Eastern, Nyanza, Nairobi and North Eastern, positioning us to lead Kenya in future,” he said.

He added that after supporting Ruto’s re-election in 2027, leaders within UDA would be better positioned to compete for the presidency in 2032.

Mudavadi also urged residents of Western Kenya to support and respect leaders from the region, saying it takes years to build leaders with national stature.

“It takes time for a region to nurture a leader of national reputation. Let us support our leaders and rally behind them, just as other regions do,” he said.

He expressed confidence that President Ruto would secure victory in the 2027 General Election, urging supporters to ensure it is achieved without post-election disputes.

“In 2022, I told you President Ruto would win, and he did. I am telling you again that he will win in 2027. We want a petition-free victory so that Kenya can continue on its development path,” he said.

On local politics, Mudavadi dismissed claims that he had endorsed any candidate for the Trans Nzoia governorship, insisting that all aspirants would compete fairly during UDA nominations.

“I believe in democracy. I am not here to impose a governor on the people of Trans Nzoia. Those seeking the seat will face each other during party nominations,” he said.

He also warned political rivals against spreading propaganda in Western Kenya, saying UDA was prepared to challenge them across the region after what he described as a successful performance in the recent Malava by-election.

During the visit, Mudavadi presided over an empowerment programme for more than 2,700 Community Health Promoters (CHPs), praising their contribution to the implementation of Universal Health Coverage.

He said Kenya’s community health model had attracted international recognition and pledged increased government support through better equipment, enhanced training and higher budgetary allocations.

“The work you are doing has become a point of reference internationally. Your contribution is not in vain, and the government is committed to strengthening your capacity,” he said.

Mudavadi also accused the opposition of attempting to undermine key government programmes, warning Kenyans against supporting leaders advocating the reversal of initiatives such as universal healthcare, affordable housing, infrastructure projects, agricultural reforms, the Standard Gauge Railway extension to Malaba and the recruitment of more than 100,000 teachers.

Earlier, the Prime Cabinet Secretary inspected the ongoing construction of the Kiminini Modern Market and commissioned a new classroom complex at Sikhendu Secondary School comprising seven classrooms and an administration block.

Mudavadi is expected to continue his development tour of the Western region with a visit to Kakamega on Friday.