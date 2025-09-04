Mudavadi Holds Talks with US Deputy Secretary of State on Haiti Security

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Musalia Mudavadi on Wednesday evening held a telephone conversation with United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau to discuss efforts to restore security and political stability in Haiti.

In a statement, Mudavadi said Landau conveyed condolences from the US government following the death of Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, a Kenyan police officer who died in a road accident while on duty in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince.

The two leaders also wished a quick recovery to eight other officers serving in the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) who sustained injuries. They paid tribute to those who have lost their lives and commended officers who continue to serve with honor.

Mudavadi and Landau acknowledged President William Ruto’s leadership in Kenya’s participation in the MSS, which is based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 2699. Mudavadi thanked the United States for its continued support, including efforts to boost the technical capacity of the force.

The two agreed that the MSS has made progress in addressing Haiti’s insecurity by enhancing operations, supporting the Haitian National Police, and working to ensure safety and the reopening of schools. However, they noted that success depends on consistent international support to help Haiti regain peace, stability, and prosperity.

“Kenya is committed and ready to continue making its contribution to the stabilization of our brotherly state Haiti. We applaud the selfless efforts of our gallant Kenya Police contingent in the MSS in spite of the acute technical, logistical and financial constraints,” Mudavadi said.

Kenya also called on the United Nations Security Council to take firm steps to guarantee predictable support for the mission, stressing that the world has a duty to help Haiti achieve peace.

The late Corporal Nzuve’s body will be airlifted back to Kenya for burial.