Mudavadi Leaves for TICAD’s Ministerial Meeting in Tokyo

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs on Thursday left for Tokyo, Japan to attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) 9th Ministerial Meeting.

The 9th TICAD Ministerial Meeting is organised, in conjunction with the United Nations (UN), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the World Bank (WB), and the African Union Commission (AUC)

During the meeting, Mudavadi will speak on promoting trade, and investment, and underscore Kenya’s interests.

He will also seek to showcase opportunities available for investment in Kenya by the Japanese private sector.

“He will use the opportunity to call for international cooperation in response to climate change, achievement of the Sustainable development Goals, and reforms of the international financing architecture,” a statement from his office said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Mudavadi will hold bilateral meetings with Yōko Kamikawa, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Japan, Sara Beysolow Nyanti Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia and Yassine Fall, Minister for African Integration and Foreign Affairs, Republic of Senegal.

He will also hold meetings with Tanaka Akihiko, President of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Toshimitsu Imai, Executive Vice President, Toyota Tsusho Corporation among others.

Kenya’s participation at the upcoming TICAD 9 Ministerial meeting is expected to present an opportunity to enhance the existing relationship between Kenya and Japan through the TICAD framework.