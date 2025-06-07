Mudavadi says it will be very difficult to beat President Ruto in 2027

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi Saturday sensationally ruled out the possibility of President William Ruto being defeated in the 2027 elections.

Mudavadi said despite the changing political dynamics being witnessed in the country at the moment, Ruto still stands a big chance to clinch his second term.

He urged the people of Western Kenya to remain steadfast and rally behind the President and his agenda for the region and country. “I want us to remain focused and forthright as a people of Western Kenya. We should stop this blame game and work towards a common goal,” said Mudavadi.

“The State House door is open and it has always been open for all Kenyans. President Ruto means well for every Kenyan and every region. We should embrace him more.”

He said the direction he is advising the people of Western Kenya and the nation to take is for the political good moving into the future.

“I stood here in the run up to the 2022 elections and showed you (Western Kenya) the direction the country was taking. Many didn’t believe me and many thought it was a joke, but those who went to the other side have now joined us,” he said.

“I have been in politics for a long time, and I have looked at it again, and I want to tell you it will be very difficult to beat William Ruto in 2027. I am the one who led you to NASA in 2017 and later gave you the Earthquake in 2022, now we are in the broad-based arrangement and I want you to be ready for the next direction I will give you ahead of 2027.”

He was speaking in Sabatia, Vihiga County at the burial of Mzee Aggrey Luseno who has been celebrated as a trailblazer in the Kenyan corporate world, where he built a remarkable career at the British American Tobacco for over three decades, becoming one of the first African directors in a multinational company and uniquely serving in key leadership roles across marketing, personnel & public relations, and human resource.

Citing the deal inked by President Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to work together under the broad-based arrangement, Mudavadi said it would be very difficult to unseat Ruto.

He said both parties pledged to work together to address the country’s challenges including ballooning debt, high cost of living and corruption.

“We have to work together. And you saw myself and President Ruto campaign for Raila for the African Union Commission Chairmanship. Raila is a person whose faculties are intact. As the ODM leader he made a decision for his party to work with Kenya Kwanza, so we should stop this notion of looking at things in the prism of black and white, since we as Kenyans have better things awaiting us in the near future,” said Mudavadi.

“The truth of the matter is that when someone is impeached, he has no business going around and misleading Kenyans. We need to understand and appreciate that the nation and the interests of the people are bigger than an individual.”

Mudavadi echoed the calls for unity, stating that the region stands to benefit more by speaking with one voice on matters of national development moving towards the 2027 polls.

“My hallmark in Kenyan politics has always been that we need to embrace and respect one another for us to build a united and prosperous nation and a better society, irrespective of our political affiliations and competition,” he remarked.

Mudavadi said the government fully supports devolutions, citing that he was the pioneer minister who led to the birth of key legislations that govern the devolved units to date.

He said the government will continue striving to ensure that devolution works for all Kenyans.