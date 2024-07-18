fbpx
    Muggsy Bogues Net Worth 2024

    4 Mins Read
    Muggsy Bogues Net Worth

    Muggsy Bogues, a retired American basketball player, is most well known as the shortest player in NBA history, standing at 5 ft 3 in. Despite his height, Bogues achieved a successful career in the NBA, amassing a net worth of $14 million. His NBA career spanned 14 seasons, during which he played as a point guard for four teams: the Charlotte Hornets, Washington Bullets, Golden State Warriors, and Toronto Raptors.

    Muggsy Bogues Net Worth $14 Million
    Date of Birth January 9, 1965
    Place of Birth Baltimore, Maryland
    Nationality American
    Profession American Basketball Player

    Muggsy Bogues Salary

    During his NBA career, Muggsy Bogues earned approximately $18 million in salary. Adjusted for inflation, this is equivalent to around $34 million today. Additionally, he earned several million dollars from endorsements.

    Muggsy Bogues Height

    Muggsy Bogues’ height of 5 foot 3 inches makes him the shortest player to ever compete in the NBA. In his rookie year, he played alongside Manute Bol, one of the tallest players in NBA history at 7 foot 7 inches, highlighting the stark contrast between them.

    Could Muggsy Bogues Dunk?

    Contrary to popular belief, Muggsy Bogues could not dunk, though he could touch the rim, an impressive feat given his height.

    Early Life

    Muggsy Bogues, born Tyronne Curtis Bogues on January 9, 1965, in Baltimore, Maryland, was the youngest of four children. He grew up in the Lafayette Court housing projects and had a challenging childhood. At age five, he was hospitalized after being struck by stray buckshot, and at age 12, his father was sentenced to 20 years in prison for armed robbery. His brother, Chuckie, struggled with drug addiction.

    Bogues played basketball for the Dunbar Poets at Dunbar High School in Baltimore. His team went undefeated in his junior and senior years, earning national recognition.

    College Basketball

    Bogues received multiple scholarship offers for college basketball and chose to attend Wake Forest University. He played for four years, earning the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award and leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in steals and assists during the 1986-1987 season. He also represented the USA national team at the 1986 FIBA World Championship, leading them in assists and steals and helping the team win a gold medal.

    NBA Career

    In the 1987 United States Basketball League draft, Bogues was selected second overall by the Rhode Island Gulls. He played one season, averaging 22.2 points and 8.4 assists per game, before an ankle injury ended his season. In the 1987 NBA draft, Bogues was selected 12th overall by the Washington Bullets, debuting against the Atlanta Hawks on November 6, 1987.

    Charlotte Hornets

    In the 1988 NBA expansion draft, Bogues was picked up by the Charlotte Hornets, where he spent ten seasons and became one of the team’s top players. He helped transform the Hornets into a serious contender, leading them to the playoffs three times. However, a knee injury in 1995 hindered his performance, and he was traded to the Golden State Warriors in 1997.

    Later Years

    Bogues played 80 games during the 1999-2000 season with the Warriors but only three games the following season due to his knee injury. He played his final NBA game on January 27, 2001, before being traded to the Toronto Raptors. By the end of his career, Bogues ranked 12th all-time in assists and 13th all-time in assists per game in NBA history.

    Personal Life

    Bogues had a daughter, Tyisha, at 17. He met his first wife, Kim, in 1984, and they married in 1989, having two more children, Brittney and Ty. They divorced in 1997 but remarried in 2015.

    After the NBA

    After retiring, Bogues ventured into real estate before becoming the head coach of the Charlotte Sting in the Women’s National Basketball Association in 2005. In 2011, he became the head coach of the United Faith Christian Academy boys’ high school basketball team but stepped down in 2014. He was later named the Charlotte Hornets’ Ambassador in 2014 and was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame in January 2020.

    Muggsy Bogues Movies and TV Shows

    Bogues appeared in the film “Space Jam” alongside other NBA stars and on TV shows such as “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Eddie.”

    Muggsy Bogues Net Worth

    Muggsy Bogues net worth is $14 million.

