Murder Suspect Hashim Dagane to Take Plea in January 2025

Hashim Dagane Muhumed, alias Hashim Mohamed Khalif, a suspect accused of the gruesome murder of four women allegedly abducted from Eastleigh, was arraigned December 24, 2024, before the High Court in Milimani.

The prosecution team made an application before Lady Justice Lady Justice Diana Rachel Kavedza to defer the plea pending a mental assessment of the suspect.

In her ruling, justice Kavedza allowed the prosecution application and directed that the suspect be subjected to a psychiatric assessment and the report be tabled in court before January 21, 2024, when he is expected to take a plea.

Hashim Dagane Muhumed Alias Hashim Mohamed Khalif is alleged to have killed Dahabo Daud Said Alias Waris, Amina Abdirashid Dhahir, Musayba Abdi Mohamed, and Deka Abdi Noor Gorane on diverse dates between October 21, 2024 and October 30, 2024, in the Kyumbi area of Machakos County, the Parklands area of Nairobi County, the Parklands area, and the Lavington area of Nairobi County, respectively.

Dagane, 34 is believed to have killed a mother, her daughter and niece, and later killed a lady in a rented apartment in Lavington.

Police are investigating how Dagane acquired a Kenyan identity card, despite apparent evidence he may not be Kenyan.

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja confirmed that Hashim arrived in Kenya from Somalia recently and somehow obtained Kenyan documentation.

He said a key red flag is that while Hashim claims to be a Kenyan, he does not speak Kiswahili, English, or any local dialect. “We had to get an interpreter when interrogating him. We want to know how the man acquired the Kenyan identity card,” Kanja told the committee.

Investigations also revealed that Hashim has four wives, one of whom he is suspected of murdering.

On November 3, a public tip-off led to Hashim’s arrest. He was initially held at Kamukunji Police Station and later transferred to Ruaraka.