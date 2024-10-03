Woman Demands Sh100,000 for Child Upkeep from German in Suit 

A Kenyan woman is now demanding over Sh100,000 per month from her German lover for upkeep for their two year old child.

In the petition filed under a certificate of urgency in the children’s court, the two met and fell in love on tinder in 2020 and gave birth to their son in 2021.

Following the breakup, the man reportedly failed to provide for their child.

Through her lawyer Elkana Mogaka, she claims that prior to the breakup, the man supported her financially during and after her pregnancy.

According to Mogaka, the defendant provided up to Sh35,000 for her upkeep and rent.

She alleges that he was verbally abusive throughout the relationship and neglected to reveal that he is married with children.

In addition to the verbal abuse, his wife is said to have repeatedly threatened and harassed her through social media platforms.

She is seeking a court order compelling her former lover to contribute to the maintenance of their child.

She wants specific financial needs she claims are essential for the child’s well-being.

Mogaka wants the German be compelled to provide financial support totaling Sh191,500 for various essential needs, including food, rent, daycare, shopping, clothing, medical expenses, house help, and utilities.

This includes Sh20,000 for food, Sh25,000 for rent, Sh20,000 for daycare, Sh20,000 for shopping, Sh15,000 for clothing, Sh40,000 for medical expenses, Sh15,000 for house help, and additional costs for utilities such as water, electricity, gas, garbage, and internet.

“The Defendant do pay interim maintenance fee of Sh100,000 per month being child support for the child pending determination of this matter through the Plaintiff’s advocate,” read court documents.

“The monthly maintenance fee to be deducted from the Defendant rental property and the remainder to be remitted to him.”

The Defendant on his part, wants the mother of his child convicted for perjury for allegedly lying to the court under oath.

He claims that the woman falsely stated he had stopped providing financial support for their child, despite his continued efforts to send money monthly, even after losing his job in 2023.

He says that he has been supporting her financially, contributing between Sh25,000 to Sh35,000 per month, which included rent payments.

However, he argues that this has become unsustainable since he lost his employment, forcing him to borrow from friends and family, including his wife, just to meet her demands.

According to the defendant, the relationship between him and the plaintiff deteriorated after he discovered that the Plaintiff had consumed alcohol during her pregnancy.

He further accuses her of adopting extortionist tactics, including threatening to reveal their relationship to his wife unless he paid her Sh150,000.

He also alleges that the woman’s aunt in Germany was involved in the blackmail, stalking his wife on social media and sending her personal photos.

He contends that she was fully aware from the outset that he was married with children and therefore cannot use this as a reason for the breakdown of their relationship.

He also claims that, despite giving her money for birth control, she lied about using it, leading to the pregnancy.

The defendant argues that the over Sh100,000 per month in child support is inflated, stating that in July 2023, she shared a monthly budget with him amounting to Sh46,000.

He wants to contribute half of that amount, Sh23,500, as his part of the child’s maintenance, saying that both parents should share responsibility equally.

In his defense, he adds that he has already provided her with sufficient clothing for the child, enough to last two years, and wants her to use part of the money he sends to cover the child’s medical insurance.

He also says that the apartment mentioned belongs to his wife and has never been rented out, adding that a piece of land she referred to had already been sold.

He wants the court to limit his monthly child maintenance contributions to Sh23,500.

He also seeks an order for the woman to cover the costs of the suit and any interest accrued.

“The Defendant states and emphasizes that the Plaintiff is a young. energetic lady who should focus on doing something productive for a living, and not attempting to extort and swindle innocent men by setting them up with pregnancies with a view to gaining from child maintenance,” read the court documents.