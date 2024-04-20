Transport CS Murkomen Appoints Seven-Member Team to Probe Aircraft Incidents

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has named a seven-person aircraft investigation panel to review recent accident reports involving aircraft registered or operated in Kenya.

According to a Gazette Notice, Captain Peter Maranga will lead the team as chairman, with Engineer Fredrick Aggrey serving as deputy chair.

Others are; Captain Herman Nduati, Retired Lieutenant Mike Mulwa, Ephantus Kamau, Captain Valentine Wendoh, and Captain Martyn Lunani.

Brenda Mwango was appointed as the joint secretary.

Murkomen assigned the team four primary responsibilities. They are to scrutinize all preliminary accident reports concerning accidents involving Kenya-registered or operated aircraft submitted by the Republic of South Sudan and the Federal Republic of Somalia over the past five years.

Additionally, they will investigating any other issues related to or stemming from these accidents, and propose suitable recommendations to prevent future occurrences and enhance aviation safety in Kenya.

Furthermore, the team will conduct a comprehensive survey of all near-miss incidents in Kenya spanning the last three years.

Lastly, they will recommend necessary actions to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

The team has three months to submit a comprehensive report to the CS.

This comes days after a Kenya Defence Forces chopper crashed in Marakwet East, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The accident claimed nine lives including KDF chief General Francis Ogolla.