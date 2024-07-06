Murkomen asks for lifestyle audit on government officials after deadly anti tax protests

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Saturday broke his silence since the anti government protesters raided Parliament over proposed taxes.

Murkomen has been cited as among those show casing opulence despite their salaries known.

There have been calls for his sacking from the Cabinet and he audited.

He has been missing in action for two weeks when the protests were hot.

The protesters forced President William Ruto to decline to sign the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Saturday, Murkomen came out and called on all public servants and State officers to undergo lifestyle audits annually in order to curb corruption.

Speaking on Saturday the burial of former Principal Secretary Josiah Sang in Kapkatet, Kericho County, the CS took issue with concerns raised recently during the anti-government protests on the misappropriation of public resources and extravagant display of lavish lifestyles by public servants and State officials.

He suggested that Members of Parliament should legislate laws where civil servants are audited before and after assuming public offices to monitor wealth acquisition.

“Instead of just saying that this person was a CS yesterday and today he has bought this and that, why don’t we pass a law in Kenya for lifestyle audit so that every year after office, we can do a lifestyle audit of every person who is holding public office, so that it is not just me who is being questioned about the price of shoes or shirt I am wearing,” said Murkomen.

He said the move which is in line with Ruto’s recent directive of the country’s need to curb graft and ensure people live within their means, will guarantee accountability for public servants.

Murkomen at the same time supported the call by Kenyans through the recent demonstrations to have State officers barred from participating in harambees where they’re accused of misappropriating public funds.

“I think it is important as a country that we just don’t make mere speeches. We have agreed that since harambees can bring about corruption, let us put them aside,” he stated.

His remarks angered some Kenyans who saw it as a mockery on the protests.

“They are back showing their arrogance,” said one Kenyan on X.

At lest 41 people were killed and 400 wounded in the protests. Property was destroyed in the chaos.

The remarks by the CS come after Kenyans expressed anger over how some State officials and politicians have been flashing their wealth and living expensive lifestyles at the expense of taxpayers.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has since come out to caution elected and appointed leaders against displaying arrogance and opulence towards Kenyans, reminding them that they are in different capacities to serve the people.

He claimed that leaders’ arrogance towards Kenyans is a bad example that continues to erode trust between them and the people.