Murkomen asks Judiciary to hand severe sentences to those behind violent protests

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Saturday called on the Chief Justice to take the lead and deal firmly with the perpetrators of recent protests that have seen police stations being burnt, businesses looted, and property destroyed.

Speaking when he accompanied President Ruto on a development tour of Elgeyo Marakwet County, the CS said if the Judiciary doesn’t complement the Executive in dealing firmly with violent protesters and their sponsors, the country risks descending into anarchy.

“They wanted to test whether we would take legal action. We will arrest all criminals who are attacking people and burning their property.”

“We have seen demonstrations before, but what we witnessed recently is unprecedented- goons burning police stations, stealing guns, and burning courts. That’s not what Article 37 of our constitution provided for,” Murkomen said.

He sounded a warning to leaders who are fueling the protests that no one will be spared.

“Any leader, whether an MCA, MP, governor or whatever position, will have their day in court.”

Ruto was Saturday on a day-long development tour of the county in which he will launch projects, including the commissioning of the Etio Dam Project and Simotwo Water Project, the groundbreaking of the Tirwane Water Project, tree planting, and officiating at a ceremony to mark the 9th Kaptagat Integrated Conservation Programme.