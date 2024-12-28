Murkomen Defends Police Over Abduction Claims

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen broke his silence on cases of abduction and denied police involvement in the criminal activities.

Murkomen said there was no such policy in government of abduction or enforced disappearances.

He said anyone arrested by the police ought to be taken to court within 24 hours.

“The National Police Service has confirmed to us that it has not arrested anyone and failed to take them to court as required by the law,” he said.

Murkomen moved to reassure the public that NPS does not work under the whims of any political leader regardless of their status.

“As a government we are in agreement that NPS under the command of Inspector General is independent and so we are not going to interfere with their work,” the CS said.

“When the police say they do not hold any person and they have not arrested any person, we believe so and as the Executive, it is our duty to support them.”

This has however been challenged by the past victims of abduction and those missing.

Murkomen spoke in Bungoma on Friday December 27 at the home of National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula where he had gone to condole with the speaker’s family following the death of their mother.

He issued a stern warning to those misusing their digital platforms saying they will be arrested.

He said the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act was in force and anyone found to have breached it will be dealt with accordingly.

“We will arrest all of them including other criminals and bring them to book,” he affirmed.

On the individuals said to be missing, the CS stated that investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators.

He said the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has commenced investigations and they will fully support them.

This, as he urged parents and leaders to be responsible and instill positive values in their children as they grow for future prosperity.

Murkomen lamented that some parents were glorifying the bad things their children do on social media.

Highlighting the progress made in the last two years, Murkomen told Kenyans to stop finding fault in the President, claiming no one has been killed since Ruto took office as it used to be.

Wetang’ula added his voice saying social media is good but also bad if not used in the right way. He said those hellbent on misusing it are committing crimes against known written law that is enforceable.

“We want to urge Kenyans to be responsible, to wish anyone death, to wish anyone harm is a crime under our law,” Wetang’ula said.

“Please, those who are using social media, communicate, raise funds, seduce each other, if you are men and women, but stop causing despondency, hatred and dividing our society on lines that can be dangerous for our country.”

Bungoma Senator David Wakoli and Elgeiyo Marakwet Woman Representative, Caroline Ng’elechei, echoed the sentiments and urged the police to bring to book all misusing social media influencers.

This came even as president William Ruto also broke his silence on the rising spate of abductions in the country saying he will end the abductions to restore public trust in national security.

He further urged parents to lead from the front in mentoring and protecting their children to uphold peace in the nation

“We all want to walk together. I want to urge all parents that our children are a blessing from God, and you should take care of them and the government will do our part,” Ruto said.

“All that has been said about abduction will be dealt with. We will end it so that our youth can live in peace and have faith in security agencies,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had urged Ruto to address the matter with haste and bring those held culpable to book.

“The cases of young people being arrested carelessly, and being handcuffed and tortured should stop. Those behind this should be arrested,” he said.

Their sentiments come amid heightening and alarming cases of abductions.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has however fingered the state and his former boss Ruto, noting that they should be held responsible for the disappearance of young Kenyans.

“To remain silent or inactive is to suggest that these actions are being carried out with his (Ruto’s) knowledge and consent,” he said.

Speaking in Nyeri, Gachagua argued that it is impossible to ignore the fact that the victims are only linked by the criticism against President Ruto and his administration, noting that the state cannot afford to distance itself from the vice.

The recent abductions of seven Kenyans in December have been linked to statements they have made against the government on social media.

They include Steve Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Naomi (found), Rony Kiplang’at and recently cartoonist Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said that since June, 29 people have been reported missing from abductions.

The commission added that so far, there are 13 abduction cases have been reported in the last three months bringing to 82 the total cases since June 2024 during the anti-government protests.