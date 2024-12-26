Murkomen, Police Bosses Visit Cops In Operation Zones

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen spent his Christmas with dozens of police officers deployed to operation zones in the Kerio Valley.

This place has been a point of focus as bandits had a field day attacking and robbing livestock from homes.

Murkomen who was accompanied by Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat said the operations have made good progress.

“A majority of our security personnel are spending Christmas and the festive season away from their loved ones to keep our country safe and secure. It’s a sacrifice worth our praise,” he said.

They visited Kainuk, Ngaratuko, Tot and Turkwel security camps in the Kerio Valley to celebrate Christmas with the officers whose work has brought peace to the region.

At least 172 illegal firearms have been recovered in ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift.

The operation has also seen a significant drop in cattle rustling cases, the ministry of Interior said Wednesday.

“The operation has led to a 62% reduction in number of cattle rustling occurrences, with cases dropping from 63,054 stolen livestock to 23,668—a decline of 39,386 heads of cattle.”

“Notably, 172 illegal firearms were collected during mop- up exercises and 10,173 livestock have been recovered,” a statement said.

During the same period, 250 suspects, including 14 political leaders, were arrested and prosecuted.

Launched in February 2023, Operation Maliza Uhalifu North Rift is a government

security initiative that targeted escalating banditry, cattle rustling, and violence

in nine counties including Baringo, Turkana, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, West

Pokot, Marsabit, Laikipia, Isiolo, and Meru.

Hot spot areas in these counties were designated as “Disturbed” and “Dangerous,” in the operation that brought together the National Police Service (NPS) and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in a coordinated effort to restore peace and stability in the region.

Elsewhere, Deputy IG APS, Gilbert Masengeli stepped up efforts to ensure road safety and security during the festive season, by visiting key locations along the Kajiado-Namanga road, including the Isinya Weighbridge, Bull’s Eye-Ilbissil Traffic checkpoint, Maili Tisa Multi-agency Roadblock.

At Namanga One Stop Border Post, DIG Masengeli was briefed by the Officers from Immigration, Police and KRA teams, and he commended them for their teamwork.

Masengeli reiterated the importance of adhering to traffic rules, urging motorists to exercise discipline to ensure safety on the roads.