Murkomen promises to establish seven police stations in Tiaty by December 

The Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen Saturday said the government will establish seven new police stations in Tiaty in Baringo County.

He set a December deadline for the establishment of four of them.

The CS, while speaking in Kabarnet before leading the Jukwaa la Usalama town hall meeting in the town, decried the low government presence in Tiaty.

He said they are determined to address the menace.

“Silale Ward, for example, has one secondary school and no police station. We need government presence where there’s a problem. We will have a station there,” he said.

Tiaty Sub-County is a banditry hot spot, and to redress the situation, the CS also promised better security roads to improve access and improved network coverage.

The CS also promised to work with the County Government and leaders to mobilize residents to acquire national ID cards.

“We have 161,000 people of adult age in this county without IDs, with Tiaty being the worst affected. We have to do something,” he said.

The CS further assured the residents that the security operation in the region will continue until peace is restored.

He was in Kabarnet, Baringo County to lead the 21st Jukwaa La Usalama engagements.

His first business of the day was meet with the county security team and thereafter assess registration services at the County Commissioner’s Grounds.

Deputy Inspector General of Police -APS Gilbert Masengeli, Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Dr Abdi Hassan and other senior government officials accompanied him.