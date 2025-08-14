Murkomen Reveals Security Measures After Bodies Found At Embakasi Dumpsite

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen has outlined steps the government is taking following the discovery of female bodies at the Kware dumpsite in Embakasi.

He was responding to a question from Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba on the status of investigations.

Murkomen said police began investigations after reports of people mysteriously disappearing. The Homicide Unit was sent to a quarry dumping site in Embakasi when sacks were seen floating in stagnant water. Upon retrieval, the sacks were found to contain human remains.

Over several days, 17 sacks containing dismembered body parts were recovered. Most were badly decomposed and were taken to the City Mortuary, where post-mortem examinations were carried out. DNA tests identified five victims.

Forensic evidence linked Collins Jumaisi Khalusha to the murders. He was taken to court and detained for 30 days at Gigiri Police Station, but on August 20, 2024, he escaped from custody. A warrant of arrest was issued, and the Internal Affairs Unit began investigating the escape.

Murkomen said multi-agency security teams are working to track him down and take him to court. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is leading the search.

The CS also announced new measures to boost public safety, particularly in cases of abductions and femicides. These include increased security operations, with more officers deployed to high-risk areas, alongside enhanced night patrols and highway surveillance.

Victim protection efforts will be strengthened through the expansion of gender desks, 24-hour helplines, and links to psychosocial and legal support services. The government will also enhance oversight by working more closely with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

In addition, community policing will be scaled up through the Nyumba Kumi initiative to improve intelligence gathering and hold regular safety awareness forums.

“We will not relent until the suspect is caught and justice is served,” Murkomen said.