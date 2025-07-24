Murkomen warns civil servants abetting sale of second-generation alcohol

Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen Thursday put on notice government officers condoning the sale of second-generation alcohol.

He said they are soon taking action on those behind the trend.

The CS said the alcohol is causing much harm in the society.

“An unholy alliance between some of our officers and rogue business people is abetting the sale of illicit drugs and we are going for them,” the CS said as he announced a crackdown to rid the North Rift region of second-generation alcohol and drugs.

Murkomen, who was speaking in Kapsabet Town as he commenced the 19th Jukwaa la Usalama grassroots engagements in Nandi County, said alcohol and drug peddlers are targeting Nandi County and other counties in the region because of the young population in colleges and villages.

“We will repurpose our Chiefs, Assistant Chiefs and police officers to understand the consequences they will face if found condoning the sale and distribution of these harmful substances.”

He also announced that Nandi County, which he said was left behind by previous administrations when rolling out new administrative units, will soon see the operationalisation of six divisions.

The CS was received by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and MPs Julius Melly (Tinderet), Josses Lelmengit ( Emgwen), Marianne Kitany (Aldai) and Zipporah Kering ( East African Legislative Assembly), among other local leaders.