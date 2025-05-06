Mutuma named Commandant for police unit to work with chiefs in villages

The newly formed National Government Administration Police Unit (NGAPU) is now fully activated following the appointment of Charles Mutuma as its Commandant.

As Commandant, Mutuma will report to the Deputy Inspector General (APS) and will be responsible for overseeing deployment and ensuring operational alignment with national security objectives, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said.

Kanja presided over an event to unveil the new commander.

This followed concerns on who the officers will report to given the National Police Service is independent.

The unit is seen to be supporting the operations of chiefs in villages.

Launched in late February this year, NGAPU is mandated to support National Government administrators – including chiefs and assistant chiefs – in executing their security functions at the grassroots level.

These include curbing the activities of outlawed local gangs, enhancing community safety, fighting sexual and gender-based Violence (SGBV), conducting high-risk operations, regulatory enforcement, the war against illicit brews and narcotics, arresting offenders, and preserving relevant exhibits.

The unit will also play a key role in conflict resolution and peacebuilding initiatives, particularly in areas affected by intercommunal clashes, boundary and land disputes, and resource-based conflicts.

Additionally, it will take the lead in enforcing national policies, laws, and regulations in collaboration with other government agencies.

The unit comprises officers drawn from the Administration Police Service (APS) and established under the authority of the Inspector General of Police with the aim of bridging the policing gap at the community level and providing wananchi with a reassuring presence of responsive security personnel.

During public consultations, an overwhelming number of members of the public expressed a strong preference for APS officers, citing their approachability, efficiency in handling complaints, and less bureaucratic procedures as key reasons for trust, the Office of the President said.

Mutuma, who has risen through the ranks within the Administration Police Service (APS), brings with him a wealth of experience and a high reputation for professionalism, attributes that earned him his most recent promotion to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG).

He holds a Master of Arts in Security Management and Police Studies, and a Master of Arts in Leadership and Security Management, both from Kenyatta University.

He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Security Studies at the same institution.