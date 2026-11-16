Muturi: It’s Either Me or Kalonzo for Opposition’s 2027 Presidential Ticket

Democratic Party leader and former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has declared that he would either contest the 2027 presidential election or support Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the opposition’s flagbearer.

Muturi, who is among the opposition leaders seeking to challenge President William Ruto in the next General Election, said Kalonzo had the leadership qualities and experience required to lead the country.

He said his support for the former Vice-President would depend on whether he secured the opposition’s presidential ticket.

“Many people have been asking why I said that if it is not me, then I would support Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka,” Muturi said.

He described Kalonzo as a statesman and experienced diplomat who could unite the country through dialogue and consensus-building.

“My reason is simple: Kalonzo is a true statesman and a consummate diplomat. He is calm, peaceful, approachable and respectful in his dealings with people. You will hardly ever hear him shouting at others or engaging in unnecessary confrontations,” he said.

Muturi added that the country needed leaders capable of building bridges and bringing people together despite political differences.

His remarks come as opposition leaders continue consultations over the selection of a joint presidential candidate to face Ruto, who has declared his intention to seek a second term in 2027.

Muturi also defended political negotiations and coalition-building, saying such engagements should be based on mutual respect and recognition of each party’s identity.

He argued that negotiations should not be interpreted as surrender but as an opportunity for political parties to build consensus, strengthen partnerships and pursue shared interests.

The former National Assembly Speaker cited the formation of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as an example of coalition-building, saying President Ruto had demonstrated the importance of engaging different parties while recognising their leadership structures and political influence.

He said successful coalitions should accommodate the interests of all participating parties rather than force some to abandon their identities.

“Our position is that political cooperation does not require parties to dissolve their structures or abandon their identities to join another party. We believe in a partnership where every political party retains its independence, enjoys equal recognition and has a voice at the negotiating table,” Muturi said.

He maintained that opposition negotiations should focus on building a strong political partnership rather than determining which party should dominate the coalition.

“Our objective is not to compete over whose party should disappear, but to build a partnership in which every party is respected, every voice is heard and every partner retains its identity,” he said.