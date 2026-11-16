Muturi Wants Opposition to Name 2027 Presidential Candidate Now

Democratic Party leader and former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called on opposition leaders to unveil their 2027 presidential candidate immediately, disagreeing with suggestions by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua that the announcement should wait until May next year.

Muturi questioned the rationale for delaying the decision, saying the opposition needed to consider the electoral timetable issued by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and allow sufficient time for political mobilisation.

“I keep hearing suggestions from Riggy G that we should wait until May next year to unveil our presidential candidate. But what exactly are we waiting for? Have we carefully studied the electoral timelines issued by the IEBC?” Muturi said.

He argued that waiting until May would leave the opposition with limited time to prepare for the General Election, urging leaders to settle on a flagbearer early enough to give supporters clarity and direction.

“Why, then, should we wait until May to make such a critical political decision? Kenyans are tired of hearing that we will name our candidate at some future date. It has become a familiar political refrain,” he said.

Muturi added that the opposition needed to move beyond repeated promises and agree on a candidate who could lead its campaign against President William Ruto.

“The time to name our presidential candidate is now. We cannot keep postponing a decision that requires early preparation and serious political mobilisation,” he said.

Muturi pointed to key dates in the IEBC electoral calendar to support his argument for an early decision.

Political parties are required to submit their membership lists and details of candidates participating in party primaries by March 16, 2027.

Party primaries are scheduled to run from March 17 to April 10, while the nomination process is expected to be completed by May 8.

Presidential aspirants will also be required to submit lists of at least 2,000 registered voters drawn from a majority of Kenya’s counties by May 24, ahead of the official registration of candidates beginning May 29.

Muturi said the timelines made it necessary for opposition parties to resolve their leadership questions early and focus on preparations for the election.

The Democratic Party leader has also declared that he is willing to either contest the 2027 presidential election or support Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as the opposition’s flagbearer.

Muturi said Kalonzo had the experience and leadership qualities needed to lead the country, describing him as a statesman with a diplomatic approach to political engagement.

“Many people have been asking why I said that if it is not me, then I would support Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka,” he said.

He praised the former Vice-President for his calmness, approachability and ability to build consensus across political divides.

“My reason is simple: Kalonzo is a true statesman and a consummate diplomat. He is calm, peaceful, approachable and respectful in his dealings with people. You will hardly ever hear him shouting at others or engaging in unnecessary confrontations,” Muturi said.

He added that the country needed leaders who could promote dialogue, build bridges and bring people together despite their political differences.

Muturi also defended ongoing opposition negotiations, saying political cooperation should be based on mutual respect and recognition of the identity of each participating party.

He argued that negotiations should not be viewed as surrender but as an opportunity to build consensus, strengthen partnerships and advance shared political interests.

The former Speaker cited the formation of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance as an example of coalition-building, saying Ruto had engaged different political parties while recognising their leadership structures, supporters and influence.

Muturi maintained that opposition parties should not be forced to dissolve their structures or abandon their identities to join a coalition.

“Our position is that political cooperation does not require parties to dissolve their structures or abandon their identities to join another party. We believe in a partnership where every political party retains its independence, enjoys equal recognition and has a voice at the negotiating table,” he said.

He said the opposition should focus on building a partnership in which all parties have a stake rather than allowing one party to dominate the negotiations.

“Our objective is not to compete over whose party should disappear, but to build a partnership in which every party is respected, every voice is heard and every partner retains its identity,” Muturi said.