Mwangi wa Iria, Peter Kenneth, Gabow Appointed in Changes 

Former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth are among new politicians appointed to government in new changes.

President William Ruto named Iria as the chairman of Public Procurement Regulatory Board and Peter Kenneth as the chairman of Kenya Bureau of Standards Council.

Bruno Obodha was named the Managing Director of East Africa Portland Cement Company while Douglas Kaibos was named the Chief Executive Officer of Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency.

Ruto formally appointed Gerald Nyaoma as Central Bank of Kenya deputy governor.

He appointed new members of his advisory council of economic advisors. They include Prof Adams Oloo (strategy and communications), Sylvester Kasuku (governance), Ali Mahat Somane (security affairs), Joe Ager (governance), Noor Yarow Gabow is the new consul- general to Haiti.

Ruto named Gabow to the position in the changes announced Friday.

The position gives Gabow time and space to oversee Kenyan police deployed to Haiti to help combat gangs.

A consul is an official representative of a government who resides in a foreign country to assist and protect citizens of the consul’s country, and to promote and facilitate commercial and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A consul is generally part of a government’s diplomatic corps or foreign service, and thus enjoys certain privileges and protections in the host state, albeit without full diplomatic immunity.

Foreign Affairs CS Musalia Mudavadi had earlier said the government plans to open a consulate in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and another in Guangzhou, China, next year.

“In the light of growing demand, we have also expanded our diplomatic footprint by opening a new embassy in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Rabat in Morocco, and a consulate general in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In the year ahead (2025), we shall open a consulate general in Guangzhou, China, as well as in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,” he said.

Gabow will also advance Kenya’s interests in Haiti and the Caribbean at large.

“This gives him more room to oversee the Haiti mission and also serve other regional interests including at the UN and elsewhere,” said a senior government official aware of the issue.

He has served at the UN and he will use the experience to lobby many issues in the interest of the region.

He is deployed to the area amid complaints of sluggish development in Port-au-Prince where Kenyan police are deployed.

Many see his deployment as part of efforts to address the underlying issues derailing the progress of the mission.

He led the initial plans to deploy the Kenyan police to Haiti and landed there with the team on June 25, 2024.

So far 400 officers are on the ground and 400 others are lined up for deployment.

Gabow, a no nonsense police officer is a career cop with 36 years’ experience in law enforcement.

He is the immediate former Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service and was in-charge of a 30,000 strong service that prides itself with among others being the lead agency in Border and Protective Security.

Gabow oversaw the Administration Police Service mission of Border Protective security while promoting economic prosperity and security.

From 1996 to 1997 and 2001 and 2002 he served in the United Nations peace keeping missions in former Yugoslavia and Sierra Leone where he was a trainer, adviser and an investigator and contributed in the building capacities of the local police institutions.

In 2003 to 2007 he was a mission management officer incharge of West Africa in the police Division, Department of Peacekeeping Operations at the UN headquarters, New York.

In 2007 to 2008 he also served as the UN police adviser to the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

As the DIG – APS, he ran one of the most spread government agency in the country.

Gabow served in various capacities as a police supervisor and training instructor where he rose to be the Commandant to the then Kenya Police College – Kiganjo where he was instrumental in transforming the college to high standards in provision of training for police officers.

This is in addition to being a Director of Planning and Chief Transport and Fleet manager at the Police Headquarters.

He also served the nation as an Officer Commanding Station, a Deputy Officer Commanding Police Division and Deputy Provincial Police Officer.

He has received numerous awards and recognition for leadership, innovation, and community service with the latest one being the Chief of the Burning Spear which he received for the reforms he instituted in the National Police Service.

Gabow is a holder of a Master’s Degree in Governance, Peace and Security and a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts in Penology and Criminology.

He has also been a recipient of various trainings with the most notable one being the International Strategic Leadership Programme from Bramshill, UK.

At the APS, he left behind a legacy that will be remembered for generations.

Redeployed to the public service by Ruto on July 12, Gabow’s tenure in the APS has been transformative, ushering in a series of reforms and initiatives that have significantly strengthened the force and enhanced its capabilities.

Many insiders believe the structures he had put in place will enable the service to survive all forms of threats ahead.

He has served in the position since 2018 during which he transformed the APS. One of Gabow’s notable achievements is the establishment of a Level 4 hospital at the Border Police Unit headquarters.

This facility has not only improved healthcare access for officers but has also underscored Gabow’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of the APS personnel.

The hospital stands as a testament to his vision of a holistic approach to service, ensuring that officers receive comprehensive medical care while serving the nation. Under Gabow’s leadership, the APS underwent radical reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency and operational effectiveness.

He was instrumental in the deployment of the first APS team to peacekeeping missions in Somalia, marking a significant milestone in the service’s history.

His active involvement in the Haiti missions, where over 60 percent of the personnel are drawn from the APS, further highlights his dedication to global peace and security. Others are from the General Service Unit. This was a remarkable achievement so far. Gabow’s tenure saw the establishment of several specialized units within the APS, including the Water Police Unit, the SWAT team comprised entirely of female officers, the Mining Police Unit, and the Energy Police Unit.

The SWAT team is ready to be deployed to Haiti.

These units have been pivotal in addressing emerging security challenges and enhancing the APS’s operational scope. In addition to these specialized units, Gabow oversaw the completion of a stalled mess complex at the Administration Police Training College (APTC) that was started in 1987 and the construction of key facilities at the college.

He also established the Special Operations Group (SOG) headquarters at Mbataru in Meru County, which has been critical in enhancing the APS’s specialized response capabilities. SOG is a new kid on the block so far and is dependable in many ways.

APS has transformed over years since 2018 under Gabow. The news units under APS now are Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU), Special Operations Group (SOG), Border Police Unit (BPU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Security of Government Buildings Unit (SGB)