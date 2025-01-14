Close Menu
    NACADA Flags 72 Illegal Rehabilitation Centers

    The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has identified 72 rehabilitation centers operating illegally across Kenya.

    Speaking on Monday, NACADA CEO Anthony Omerikwa revealed that only 78 out of the 150 rehabilitation centers in the country are accredited by the authority.

    “The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse has noted with concern the increasing number of rehabilitation centers operating without adhering to the necessary legal frameworks and data protection guidelines,” Omerikwa said.

    He warned that such facilities compromise the quality of care for individuals seeking help and expose clients to potential violations of their rights and privacy.

    Omerikwa urged unaccredited centers to engage with NACADA to ensure compliance with the law. “NACADA is closely monitoring activities within the rehabilitation sector and will take firm legal action against unaccredited or non-compliant facilities,” he added.

     

