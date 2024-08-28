NACADA Responds To Viral Video Of Students In Dangerous Transit

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has responded to a viral video showing students being dangerously ferried in a public vehicle.

The video shows the vehicle being driven recklessly, with one student leaning out of the window.

“Private and public vehicles can be hotspots for alcohol and drug use and distribution, especially during this period,” Omerikwa said.

This statement comes as students began returning to school for their third term on Monday.

NACADA acknowledged the pressures and risks students face both within and outside the school environment, which can lead to substance use.

“Parents should also monitor their children’s travel arrangements and ensure they know the potential dangers during transit.”

He emphasized the importance of educating students about the dangers of substance abuse through counseling and other awareness programs.

He also mentioned that students showing signs of being under the influence of substances should not be allowed to board vehicles. Omerikwa encouraged the public to report reckless drivers and transport operators by calling NACADA’s free toll number, 1192.