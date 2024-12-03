Nairobi City County Establishes Mobility Enforcement Unit To Tackle Traffic Challenges

The Nairobi City County Cabinet, under the leadership of Governor Johnson Sakaja Tuesday approved the establishment of the Mobility Enforcement Unit (MEU).

This newly created unit aims to address pressing issues such as traffic congestion, illegal parking, and enforcement gaps in the transport sector, marking a significant step toward achieving Sakaja’s vision of a city defined by order, dignity, and opportunity.

The MEU will operationalize key provisions of the Nairobi City County Transport Act, 2020, and streamline enforcement efforts across the Mobility and Works Sector.

“It will centralize the regulation of public road transport, motorcycle operations (boda bodas and tuk-tuks), traffic management, and parking,” Sakaja confirmed.

The unit’s primary objectives include eliminating illegal parking, reducing disruptive street activities, and improving traffic flow across the city’s busy streets.

The MEU will comprise four specialized units including the Public Transport Unit, the Traffic Marshal Unit, the Motorcycle Transport Unit, and the County Parking Unit.

“The Public Transport Unit will be responsible for regulating matatus and other public service vehicles to ensure compliance with traffic laws, while the Traffic Marshal Unit (TMU) will be tasked with managing traffic flow and addressing congestion hotspots,” Sakaja said.

He added that the Motorcycle Transport Unit (MTU) will focus on ensuring the safe and compliant operations of boda bodas and tuk-tuks, while the County Parking Unit (CPU) will oversee parking and eliminate illegal practices.

The establishment of the MEU will utilize existing county resources, ensuring no additional financial burden on taxpayers.

The centralized structure aims to enhance operational efficiency, boost urban mobility, and support Nairobi’s economic growth, environmental sustainability, and livability.

To ensure the MEU achieves its mandate, the county government has approved the deployment of 360 enforcement officers. These officers will bolster the unit’s capacity, enabling it to effectively address Nairobi’s longstanding transport challenges.

Also Read: Why Nairobi Expressway Made Sh1.2 Billion Loss Despite Increase in Traffic