Nairobi County Advises Residents to Vacate from These Areas Over Floods

The Nairobi County Government has issued a list of flood-prone areas where residents are urged to evacuate for their safety.

In Mathare sub-county, those residing in Mathare North Area 1, Area 2, Mathare North Primary, Utalii 4A, Babadogo Laundry, Kasabuni, Gumba Bridge, and Lucky Summer along Ruaka River are urged to vacate.

In Kasarani sub-county, residents of Gachieko, Gituamba, Athi (lower Athi), and Brookshine in Ruai are advised to vacate their homes.

Similarly, residents in Budalangi in clay, Mwengenye in Njiru, Infinity in Kasarani, and Mwisho wa Lami in Mwiki are instructed to evacuate.

Residents of Gatwekera, Sokomoko, Gatwekera kwa Mwangi, Gatwekera Shofco, Gatwekera Riverside, Maranatha Kwa Muganda, Kianda Riverside Holy Unity, and Soweto West Kwa Foot Bridge in Sarangombe ward are advised to leave in Kibra sub-county.

In Makina, residents of Vuma Estate are also instructed to vacate.

High-risk areas in Kibra include Raila informal settlement, Canaan estate in Highrise, and Undugu area in Highrise.

In Makadara, Cereal board village, Gakuyo area near Ngong River, Jamaica, and Paradise areas are affected.

Areas along Ngong River in Viwandani sub-county, as well as flooding at Magunga court and Buruburu phase III, are also at risk.

In Roysambu sub-county, Zimmerman ward, Sidian, and Njathaini areas are affected. In Kahawa ward, Kongo, Budalangi, Bosnia, and Giagishiri areas are identified as hot spots. Rurie area in Githurai ward is also marked as a hot spot.

In Kamukunji sub-county, Eastleigh South ward has Kiambiu estate, Vihiga, Kasovo, Mabatini, Sewage, Magunda, Motherland, and Mlolongo as hot spots.

Kanuku and Kinyago are identified as hot spots in California Ward, while traders along the river in Gikomba, Pumwani Ward, are cautioned about high-risk areas.

In Embakasi North, several locations have been identified as flood risk areas, including Two Rivers in Dandora area 3, Block G in Dandora area 3, Gitare Marigu in Dandora area, and Kanduma in Dandora area 1.

Embakasi South’s Mkuru kwa Reuben, Feed the Children zone, Riverside zone, Gatoto zone, Kariobangi zone, and Cosovo zone are among the areas affected. Additionally, the County government has reported that over five schools in this vicinity are also impacted.

Hot spots identified include Huruma, Umoja 3 at Moulem, Choka, Utawala at Mihango, and the Eastern Bypass next to Gravity Park.

Within the Westlands sub-county, households along Waititi River in Kangemi ward/Mountainview ward are advised to take caution. Similarly, in Karura Ward, residents near Astrol in Githogoro and households along Kibagare Dam in Kitusuru Ward are urged to be vigilant.