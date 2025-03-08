Nairobi County and Bloomberg Harvard City Initiative Advances City’s Ability to Harness Data in Solid Waste Management

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja met the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative and the Bloomberg Centre for Government Excellence at John’s Hopkins University (GovEx) representatives at City Hall.

The meeting main agenda was to harness the collaboration between Nairobi City County and GovEx in advancing the county ability to use data in the area of solid waste management to set goals, improve performance, monitor and evaluate progress, and communicate real time results.

This comes after Governor Sakaja flagged off an additional 24 new refuse trucks early this year in efforts to improve waste management across the city.

The county is also in the process of putting in place the Green Nairobi Company Limited, a parastatal company that will manage waste collection and environmental management in Nairobi.

The company is intended to improve the city’s cleanliness and waste management.

The Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative equips mayors and senior city officials to tackle complex challenges in their cities and improve the quality of life of their residents.

Meanwhile, Sakaja toured McMillan Memorial Library to establish the status of the oldest library in Nairobi, as county plans to improve service delivery, modernise and digitise the facility.

The library is a treasure trove of information holding more than 546,000 books, East African newspapers, and periodicals dating as far back as 1901.

It also boasts a collection of Parliamentary proceedings since inception to date.

The library was bequeathed to the then Nairobi City Council in 1962.

The facility serves more than 100 readers daily, and this figure rises during school holidays.

Aiming at improving education and reading culture in Nairobi, Sakaja emphasized the importance of the facility in promoting education and culture and disseminating information to the public.

The facility also serves as research centres.

The library is situated along Banda Street.