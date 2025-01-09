Close Menu
    Nairobi County Govt Imposes New Restrictions On Hawkers In CBD

    Andrew Walyaula
    The Nairobi County Government has introduced stricter regulations for hawkers operating in the Central Business District (CBD).

    In a public notice issued on January 6, 2025, by the Head of County Public Service, Godfrey Akumali, hawkers will now be confined to trading only in designated backstreets and lanes.

    According to the notice, hawkers will only be permitted to operate from Monday to Saturday between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Hawking will also be allowed exclusively on Sundays.

    The designated areas include backstreets within the zone stretching from Tom Mboya Street to Kirinyaga Road.

    The directive explicitly bans hawking on major roads and streets such as Moi Avenue, Haile Selassie Avenue, Kenneth Matiba Road, Latema Road, Ronald Ngala Street, Mfangano Street, Hakatu Road, and River Road.

    “All walkways within the Central Business District are strictly for pedestrians and not for trading,” the notice stated.

    The county government has warned that anyone found violating the new rules will face prosecution under Nairobi City County Government by-laws.

     

