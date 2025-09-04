Nairobi County Issues Directives To Kamukunji Landlords

Nairobi County has issued strict directives to landlords in Kamukunji over poor waste management.

County Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosira, in a statement on Wednesday, September 2, 2025, said inspections carried out by environmental officers revealed that many buildings in the sub-county lack proper waste receptacles and are not subscribed to licensed waste management service providers.

“The Nairobi County Government has noted with great concern, during inspections by environmental officers, that many buildings lack adequate waste receptacles and are not subscribed to authorized waste management service providers. Therefore, solid waste is improperly disposed of by the roadsides, resulting in blocked drainages and flooding when it rains,” Mosira said.

He directed all establishments in Kamukunji to install adequate waste bins within their premises and ensure they are regularly serviced. He also reminded landlords to subscribe to licensed service providers for proper collection and disposal of waste and to maintain cleanliness within a 10-metre radius.

“All landlords are directed to remove any illegal structures blocking the drainage system,” he added.

Mosira said the directives must be implemented immediately, warning that environmental officers will conduct impromptu inspections to check compliance.

“Non-compliance will result in prosecution as per the provisions of the law,” he said.

He further noted that Article 42 of the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to a clean and healthy environment.