Nairobi County Threatens to Auction Properties with Unpaid Land Rates 

The Nairobi City County Executive Committee Tuesday gave the nod for the auctioning of properties that owe land rates to the county.

This was during a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The meeting further authorised that caveats be imposed on all debt properties to prevent any transactions, including subdivision, amalgamation and transfer.

The CEC also approved issuance of agency notice for properties with rental income, where tenants will be required to pay rent directly to Nairobi City County Government until the outstanding rates are fully settled.

This follows the expiration of the second waiver for land rates penalties and interest, on condition that the owners settle the principal.

“The recovery process should be as efficient as possible and be handled by county internal lawyers to avoid incurring huge legal fees that are normally pegged on the value of land in dispute,” Sakaja said.

The county government recently published in the media a list of rates defaulters and gave a one month grace period to settle the principal amount, while waiving interest and penalties.

Sakaja directed all County Executive Committee Members and Chief Officers to avail vehicles and all necessary resources for revenue enhancement.

Nairobi has raised Sh3.255,969,569 in land rates against a target of Sh7 billion with two weeks left to the end of the financial year. Total revenue stands at Sh12,262,100,000, the highest ever collected by any county government since the advent of devolution. The previous record of Sh12.1 billion was set in the year 2015-2016.

Sakaja lauded the county revenue team for surpassing the target, even with a period where enforcement was suspended to allow clients time to comply.

He directed the Environment sector to embark on a beautification of Lang’ata Cemetery.

“Many people have sentimental feelings towards Langata Cemetery as almost everyone knows someone who is buried there. The ‘green army’ should use the resources already at their disposal and the plans at the City Park tree nursery to beautify the cemetery,” he said.

The County Executive Committee Member for Finance was directed to issue a circular with guidelines on local and foreign travel.