Nairobi Court Suspends Higher Education Funding Model 

The High Court Thursday suspended the new funding model for higher education that requires the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to apportion loans to students based on their needs.

Justice Chacha Mwita issued the order following a petition filed by the Kenya Human Rights Commission and Elimu Bora Working Group.

“Conservatory orders are issued against the respondents from implementing the new education funding model until hearing and determination of the petition,” said the Judge.

A number of cases have been filed over the funding model. This is after many stakeholders including students rejected it.

According to some government officials, the new funding framework was mean to replace the Differentiated Unit Cost (DUC) previously used to finance universities.

It prioritises a student’s financial need and separates placement from funding.

Universities and TVET institutions will no longer receive block funding in the form of capitation.

Instead, funding for students will be provided through scholarships, loans, and household contributions.