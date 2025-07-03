Nairobi Hits Record Sh13.8 Billion Revenue Collection

Nairobi City County has recorded its highest-ever revenue collection since the start of devolution, raking in Sh13.8 billion in the 2024/2025 financial year.

This marks a sharp increase from last year’s Sh12.8 billion, representing a growth of Sh1 billion. The milestone is being attributed to bold reforms and aggressive enforcement of revenue collection.

Confirming the achievement, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja praised the county’s efforts despite recent political unrest in the capital.

“Sh13.8 billion is a record since devolution. It’s up from last year’s Sh12.8 billion—a strong Sh1 billion jump. With this momentum, we can aim even higher. It’s possible when we all play our part, both government and citizens,” Sakaja said.

County Receiver of Revenue Tiras Njoroge said the growth is largely due to intensified enforcement, especially targeting defaulters in land rates and rent.

“Under Governor Sakaja’s leadership, our revenue collection efforts are working. Nairobi cannot be sustained by a few taxpayers. We’re continuing enforcement on land rates, unified business permits, Nairobi Pay, house rent, and more,” he said.

In the housing sector, the county collected Sh800 million in rent, the highest in over 10 years.

Housing Chief Officer Lydia Mathia attributed the performance to improved enforcement, digital rent tracking, and recovery campaigns.

In May 2025 alone, the county collected Sh200 million from rent, setting a monthly record. This was a major increase from Sh500 million in 2023/2024 and nearly double the Sh439 million collected in 2021/2022.

The revenue boost comes just days after Finance and Economic Planning CEC Charles Kerich presented a Sh44.6 billion budget for the 2025/2026 financial year.

The budget allocates Sh31.2 billion for recurrent expenditure and Sh13.4 billion for development, meeting the Public Finance Management Act requirement that counties spend at least 30% on development.

Kerich announced that Sh849 million has been set aside for the construction and upgrade of health centers, along with the procurement of essential supplements and vitamins. A further Sh400 million will go to non-pharmaceutical medical supplies to support operations in county hospitals.

“Infrastructure development is a key priority,” Kerich said. “We’re planning major upgrades at Pumwani Maternity and Mama Lucy Kibaki hospitals, including equipping them with modern diagnostic tools and revamping health data systems.”

The school feeding programme, a key project under Governor Sakaja, will receive Sh700 million. Although slightly less than last year’s Sh800 million, the amount is expected to keep the initiative running. Last year, the county constructed over 10 modern kitchens to support the programme, which has improved nutrition and attendance in public schools.

For bursaries, Sh857 million has been allocated. Each of the 85 wards will receive Sh7 million, with the remainder set aside for continuing students under the Executive Scholarship Programme.

To strengthen grassroots development, the Ward Development Programme has been allocated Sh2.15 billion. Kerich said 145 ward-level projects were completed last year, and the new funds will support ongoing works.

The roads sector will receive Sh2.8 billion for construction and repairs, while Sh1 billion has been earmarked for building and upgrading stadiums and sports complexes across Nairobi.

Kerich emphasized that the budget is focused on addressing the rising demands of Nairobi residents while shielding them from the current economic challenges. “We will not raise taxes at this time. Instead, we’re widening our tax base and tapping into previously uncollected revenue sources,” he said.

He also noted that Nairobi had collected Sh13.4 billion in own-source revenue last year, up from Sh10 billion the year before, due to expanded tax collection and improved systems.