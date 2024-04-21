Nairobi Marooned by Water Following Heavy Rains

Most parts of Nairobi were Sunday affected by floods following heavy rains experienced.

As heavy rains continue to pound several parts of Kenya, Nairobi City residents are in despair as roads have become impassable due to floods.

There were scenes of mud-filled and impassable roads, blocked drainages, and flooded homes Sunday morning following the rains.

The met department had warned of heavy rains and urged caution.

Victims of the rains shared photos and videos that showed worse situations.

The heavy rains from Saturday night left a trail of destruction in parts of the city.

This was witnessed in South C, Mombasa road, Kajiado, Parklands, Syokimau and Kangundo road.

It attracted uproar, with leaders calling on the Nairobi County to swing into action.

“The Nairobi City County MCAs are helplessly sharing images asking for help for their constituents marooned in floods all over the county,” Kileleshwa MCA Robert Alai shared on X.

He blamed lack of disaster preparedness for the mess.

The Kenya Meteorological Department predicts that the heavy rains will persist until April 22.

“Rainfall to persist across various regions with heavy downpours expected in Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, Coast, and North-eastern Kenya,” Kenya Met said in an update on Saturday.