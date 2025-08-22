Nairobi Motorists Face Road Closures Ahead of CHAN Tournament

The National Police Service (NPS) has announced temporary road closures and traffic diversions in Nairobi this Friday, August 22, 2025, to facilitate the smooth running of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

According to the NPS, the affected routes will mainly be along the Thika Superhighway and adjoining roads leading to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani — the main venue for the continental tournament.

Traffic diversion routes announced are as follows:

* Motorists from Nairobi CBD heading to Ruiru, Juja, or Thika via Thika Road are advised to use Kiambu Road at Exit 4. A roadblock will be mounted at Muthaiga.

* Vehicles on Thika Superhighway destined for Mwiki should use the Ruaka–Baba Ndogo–Lucky Summer–Nairobi River–Mwiki route.

* Motorists from Thika, Juja, and Ruiru heading to the CBD will be diverted to Northern Bypass or Kiambu Road, with a roadblock placed at Ruiru Interchange.

* Vehicles from Githurai headed to the CBD are advised to use Githurai 44 through Kiambu Road.

* Vehicles from Nairobi CBD heading to Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Stadium, without official vehicle access passes, are required to use the service lanes at Exit 7 and Exit 8.

The NPS said it is working in collaboration with relevant agencies to manage traffic flow during the tournament and has deployed additional officers along the affected routes. Motorists have been urged to cooperate with traffic marshals and police officers on the ground.

“Any motorists found violating traffic rules will face stern action,” the statement read in part.