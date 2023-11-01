Nairobi, New York City, Osaka Join Partnership for Healthy Cities to Address Reducing Noncommunicable Diseases

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Tuesday, three new cities have joined the Partnership for Healthy Cities network Nairobi, Kenya; New York City, United States and Osaka, Japan.

This network, now comprising 73 cities, supports mayors implementing proven, high-impact interventions to reduce noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries – which are responsible for over 80 percent of all deaths globally – in their communities. NCDs include heart disease, diabetes, respiratory diseases, and cancer.

This was in recognition of World Cities Day.

Launched in 2017 as part of Michael R. Bloomberg’s role as the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries, Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Partnership for Healthy Cities is a collaboration with WHO and Vital Strategies, a global health organization. The Partnership supports cities in strengthening public health policies in several areas, including tobacco control, food policy, road safety, surveillance and overdose prevention.

“Through the Partnership for Healthy Cities, local leaders around the world are helping improve public health and save lives – and today, we are glad to welcome three new members: Nairobi, New York City and Osaka,” said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg Philanthropies and Bloomberg LP and WHO Global Ambassador for Noncommunicable Diseases and Injuries.

“These cities and their mayors have shown they are committed to implementing policies that protect the health and safety of millions of people, and our team is looking forward to supporting their work – and helping spread it around the world.”

Partnership members select from one of 14 interventions proven to prevent NCDs and injuries.

These measures address tobacco control, road safety, safe and active mobility, healthy food, data surveillance, or overdose prevention.

City staff are provided technical assistance, communications support, grants, workshops, and access to in-person and virtual peer-to-peer exchanges that support collaboration and sharing of lessons learned about areas of urban health and safety.

“WHO welcomes Nairobi, New York City and Osaka – three of the world’s biggest cities – to the ever-expanding partnership and commends their mayors for their commitment to building urban environments that nurture health,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

“We look forward to supporting all three cities to implement evidence-based and cost-effective solutions to promote health and prevent noncommunicable disease and injuries.”

“Cities have long served as drivers of improved public health,” said José Luis Castro, President and CEO, Vital Strategies.

“We applaud the efforts of city leaders working to create healthier and stronger urban centers where residents can thrive. We welcome the new cities to the Partnership and are eager to support their efforts creating systemic, lasting change improving health around the world.”

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said effective noncommunicable disease prevention and control calls for a multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary approach.

“Working with Bloomberg Philanthropies will greatly contribute to better collaboration with state and non-state actors to reduce the rising burden and incidence of NCDs and improve the quality of care for those who develop NCDs in Nairobi, Kenya,” he said.

“We’ll continue to be a leader in the prevention of injuries and diseases like cancer, heart disease and diabetes,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr Ashwin Vasan.

“Yet we never give up the hunger to learn and grow. Every good model starts somewhere, and we are as eager to implement successful efforts from other cities as we are to innovate in our own.”

“Osaka Prefecture is very proud to be joining the Partnership for Healthy Cities, a global network of cities that aims to save lives by reducing noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries,” said The Honorable Hirofumi Yoshimura, Governor of Osaka Prefecture. “Osaka Prefecture is implementing various cancer countermeasures, including increasing the rate of receiving cancer screenings. By participating in this partnership and sharing knowledge with other cities in the network, we hope to further develop our efforts and contribute to the promotion of cancer control around the world.”

The Partnership for Healthy Cities is a prestigious global network of 73 cities committed to saving lives by preventing noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and injuries. Supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with World Health Organization and the global health organization Vital Strategies, the initiative enables cities around the world to deliver a high-impact policy or programmatic intervention to reduce NCDs and injuries in their communities.