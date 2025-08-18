Nairobi On High Alert As County Prepares For Heavy Rains

Nairobi County is stepping up preparations ahead of expected heavy rainfall, with Governor Johnson Sakaja convening a disaster preparedness meeting today to review emergency plans and response strategies.

The governor urged all departments to work together to protect lives, property and key infrastructure as the city braces for possible flooding. Emergency response teams, environmental officers, the mobility department and county rescue services have already been placed on high alert to act quickly when needed.

The county government has assured residents that measures are being implemented to boost resilience and ensure public safety during the rainy period.

Chief Officer for Environment Geoffrey Mosiria said the situation remains worrying due to the city’s outdated drainage system and rapid urbanisation, which has greatly reduced natural ground cover. He noted that most areas in Nairobi are now covered in concrete and tarmac, limiting the ground’s ability to absorb rainwater. As a result, even moderate rainfall overwhelms the drainage channels.

“Our drainage system was not built to handle the kind of volume we’re now seeing,” Mosiria said. “Even moderate rains are causing serious water buildup and flooding in some areas.”

To prevent flooding, the Nairobi environment department has deployed teams to unblock clogged drains and clean up critical drainage channels across the city. However, Mosiria emphasized that the county’s efforts will only succeed if residents stop dumping waste in drainage lines and open spaces.

“Every Nairobi resident has a role to play. Avoid throwing trash into drainage systems and help us keep these channels open,” he urged.

Residents living near rivers and streams have also been advised to move at least 30 metres away from riparian land to avoid being swept away by rising waters.

The Kenya Meteorological Department, in its forecast released on Friday, August 15, warned that several parts of the country — especially the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Western Highlands — will receive more than 20mm of rain, accompanied by strong winds. The heavy rainfall is expected to continue until Tuesday, with a slight decrease expected from Wednesday.

Nairobi is among the counties projected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall alongside Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyandarua, Murang’a and Kiambu.