Nairobi Recruits Additional 35 Internal Lawyers To Cut Legal Costs And Improve Service Delivery

Nairobi County government has recruited an additional 35 internal lawyers to bolster its legal services, aiming to mitigate pending legal bills and cut excessive legal costs on outsourcing external council.

Speaking during the closure of a two-day induction for the newly recruited lawyers in Nairobi, governor Sakaja Johnson on Friday said the initiative, emphasizing the county’s commitment to streamlining legal expenditures through fixed salaries, stationed at city, attached to the office of the county attorney.

Initially, Nairobi county had a total of 24 lawyers, with the expansion of the county’s legal team, the county limits the need to outsource external legal services, reduce the bulkiness of active cases against the county and enhance legal services for Nairobi residents.

Every sector within the county will be assigned a legal counsel in their respective areas of speciality to improve the litigation, conveyancing, contracting, compliance, and legislative affairs.

“You are the key cog in your positions, and we have very high expectations that you will deliver on our manifesto in the respective specialized areas. Elevate integrity and don’t create any obstructions through colluding in the delivery of legal services to the county,” said Governor Sakaja Johnson.

Reflecting on the achievements the county has attained since he assumed office, Governor sakaja called upon the legal team to step up efforts to elevate the successes through regularisation and implementation of legal structures.

“Even if you face resistance, never give up and let your conscious be a clarion call to your work. Remember you are changing the lives of people and restoring hope.”

The governor also assured of much-needed support to the legal counsel to improve litigations and other legal service delivery.

The Acting County Attorney welcomed the newly recruited legal team highlighting the importance of accountability and integrity.

“Accountability and integrity to the office you hold comes first – not compromise active cases against the county,” said Acting County Attorney Christine Ireri.

David Njoroge, the county chief of staff, emphasized confidentiality, echoing the need to uphold privacy for effective execution of legal services to residents and county government.

“Always remember that your number interest is Nairobi residents and the people county government – the appointing authority, observe confidentiality and privacy for efficient execution of legal services,” said David Njoroge

The office of the county attorney is established under the 2020 act.