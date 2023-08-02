Senior Nairobi Water Company Official Arrested for Demanding Sh50,000 Bribe 

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission detectives arrested a senior official of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company (NAWASCO) for demanding a bribe Sh50,000 in order to reconnect water supply to a residential building.

Jimna Kubia Maina had demanded the money order to reconnect water supply to a residential building with 17 units in Kahawa West, Nairobi County.

The suspect, a Supervisor at NAWASCO, had allegedly disconnected the water supply demanding that the complainant pays a fictitious water bill of Sh100,000 arising from a faulty meter.

On Monday July 31, the suspect summoned the complainant to his office in Pangani from where he threatened to increase the alleged ”pending water bill” to Sh240,000 if the Sh50,000 bribe was not paid.

It is then that the complainant reported the matter to EACC for assistance.

The suspect was arrested on the same day at Kariobangi South where he had gone to meet the complainant to collect the bribe amount.

He faces charges under the Bribery Act, 2016. He was released on cash-bail ahead of planned arraignment.

Complaints against the workers at the water company have been piling amid calls to address them.

