Former CS Najib Balala, Three Others Arrested

Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has been arrested.

The former minister was nabbed alongside three others by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers.

The others include; Leah Adda Gwiyo, the former Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, and Joseph Odero of West Consult Engineers.

According to EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, the individuals were apprehended in connection to the irregular payment of Sh18.5 billion meant for the construction of Kenya Utalii College, Coast branch, in Kilifi.

“Investigations were undertaken by the commission regarding the irregular payment of Sh8.5B by the Tourism Fund out of which Sh4 billion was paid to Baseline Architects Ltd for consultancy services for the proposed Ronald Ngala Utalii College in Vipingo, Kilifi county,” Ngumbi said.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, EACC submitted the investigation report to the DPP, the DPP concurred with the recommendations to apprehend and charge 16 persons.”

The suspects are facing ten counts of corruption and economic crimes, including procurement fraud and misappropriation of Sh8.5 billion of public funds.

They are currently being held at Integrity Centre, Nairobi.