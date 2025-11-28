Nakuru businessman cum politician in dock over Sh70 million land fraud

The first witness in a case where a Nakuru-based businessman was arraigned at a Milimani court over alleged Sh70 million land fraud took to the stand narrating how he was conned.

Edward Mungatana was the first witness to take the stand where Nicholas Karunjigi Munyua, a former governor aspirant for Nakuru, was charged with the fraud claims.

More witnesses are expected to take the witness stand from next week.

Mungatana explained to Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego how the scheme was hatched and executed.

Munyua had last year in November denied all the charges levelled against him.

In one of the counts, it was stated that on different dates between October 30, 2022, and March 5, 2023, at an unknown place within the country jointly with others not before the court allegedly intended to defraud Edward Ndumari Mungatana and Martha Francesca Mugure Ndumari of their parcel of land valued at Sh70 million.

The charge sheet added that he allegedly committed the offence by falsely pretending that he had purchased the said land, a fact they knew to be false.

In another count, it was stated that on diverse dates between February 08, 2023, and October 20, 2023, in Nairobi with intent to defraud obtained Sh29 800 000 from John Kamau Ngugi and Florence Nyanjihia Kabata by falsely pretending that he was in a position to sell them the land situated in Runda, Nairobi a fact they knew to be false.

Alego released him on a bond of Sh5 million or alternatively pay a cash bail of Sh1.5 million.

The case will be mentioned on December 1, 2 and 3, 2025.

Many Kenyans have complained of allegedly being conned when buying land, or getting a raw deal.

Police say they are working hard to solve the disputes that have at times turned deadly.

A team based at the DCI headquarters is working to solve tens of land fraud cases so far reported.