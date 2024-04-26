Nancy Cartwright Net Worth

Nancy Cartwright, the versatile American actress and voice artist, has carved an indelible mark in the entertainment industry, boasting a remarkable net worth of $60 million. Renowned for her iconic roles in “The Simpsons” and beyond, Cartwright’s journey attests to her talent, dedication, and philanthropic endeavors.

The Simpsons and Voice Acting

Cartwright’s portrayal of Bart Simpson, Ralph Wiggum, Todd Flanders, Nelson Muntz, and Maggie Simpson on “The Simpsons” has solidified her status as a legendary voice artist.

Despite donating over $20 million to Scientology, Cartwright’s net worth remains substantial, reflecting her immense contributions to the entertainment landscape.

Her contract on “The Simpsons” earns her $400,000 per episode, translating to approximately $9 million per season, showcasing the financial rewards of her unparalleled voice acting prowess.

Nancy Cartwright Career

Beyond “The Simpsons,” Cartwright has lent her voice to numerous animated projects, including “Rugrats,” “Kim Possible,” and “Goof Troop,” further showcasing her versatility.

As an actress, Cartwright has graced both the big and small screens, with notable appearances in “Twilight Zone: The Movie” and “Godzilla,” among others.

Cartwright’s foray into production with SportsBlast and Spotted Cow Entertainment underscores her entrepreneurial spirit and creative vision.

Early Life

Born on October 25, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio, Cartwright’s passion for performance blossomed from a young age, fueled by her early successes in public speaking competitions.

Her transition to Los Angeles and subsequent mentorship under Daws Butler paved the way for her breakout role as Bart Simpson, altering the trajectory of her career forever.

Cartwright’s dedication to her craft culminated in a theater degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, in 1981, laying the groundwork for her illustrious career in entertainment.

Personal Life

Cartwright’s personal life has seen its share of triumphs and tragedies, from her marriage to writer Warren Murphy to her relationship with contractor Stephen Brackett, ending in his tragic death.

Despite personal challenges, Cartwright’s commitment to philanthropy shines through, with notable contributions to Scientology and organizations like the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Her advocacy for causes like the Know More About Drugs alliance exemplifies her dedication to making a positive impact beyond the realm of entertainment.

Nancy Cartwright Awards

Cartwright’s stellar performances have garnered critical acclaim, earning her accolades such as Primetime Emmy nominations and an Annie Award for Outstanding Voice Acting.

Her enduring legacy in animation and television continues to be celebrated, with recognition from organizations like ASIFA-Hollywood and the High Falls Film Festival.

