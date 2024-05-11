Kylian Mbappé Siblings: All About Ethan Mbappé and Jires Kembo-Ekoko

Kylian Mbappé, born in 1998 in Paris, is a renowned French football player known for his speed and goal-scoring prowess.

He plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, achieving numerous accolades like the World Cup’s Best Young Player award and the Golden Boot.

Mbappé’s success extends to international play, where he has excelled, notably scoring four career goals in World Cup finals, a historic achievement in football.

Siblings

Mbappé has two siblings.

His younger brother, Ethan Mbappé, is a talented football player at Paris Saint-Germain, following in Kylian’s footsteps as a left-footed midfielder.

Ethan, born in 2006, is considered a promising young talent and is part of PSG’s youth academy.

Mbappé also has an adopted brother named Jires Kembo-Ekoko, who is a former professional football player.

Jires played as a forward for clubs like Rennes and Dubai CSC before retiring in 2018.

Despite his retirement, Jires maintains a close relationship with the Mbappé family.

Parents

Mbappé’s parents are Wilfried Mbappé and Fayza Lamari.

Wilfried, born in 1970 in Douala, Cameroon, is a French-Cameroonian citizen of African descent, a football coach and an agent.

He coached at AS Bondy for 25 years, working with young players, and served as Mbappé’s agent before he signed with WME Sports in 2022.

Fayza Lamari, born in 1974 in Bondy, France, is French-Algerian of Kabyle origin, a former professional handball player for France, and a current football agent.

She co-represents Mbappé with Wilfried and owns a multi-million dollar company named KEWFJ after her family.

Wilfried and Fayza married in 1997 but are now separated.

Club career

Mbappé began his club career in 2015 with AS Monaco, where he helped the team win the Ligue 1 title in the 2016–17 season.

In 2017, he joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a season-long loan, later signing permanently for a record €180 million.

Mbappé has excelled at PSG, winning multiple Ligue 1 titles and becoming the club’s all-time top scorer.

He has formed a formidable partnership with Neymar and Lionel Messi, scoring over 200 goals for PSG as of March 2023.

International career

Mbappé’s international career has been illustrious.

He made his debut for the French national team in March 2017 at the age of 18.

Notably, at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, he emerged as a key player, scoring four goals and assisting one, helping France secure victory.

Mbappé became the second teenager in history to score in a World Cup final, following Pele’s footsteps.

His exceptional performance earned him the Best Young Player award.

In 2021, he played a crucial role in France winning the UEFA Nations League, and at the 2022 World Cup, he scored eight goals, winning the Golden Boot despite France’s loss in the final.