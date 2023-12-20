fbpx
    Subscribe
    KNOW YOUR CELEBRITY

    Nas Net Worth

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments3 Mins Read
    Nas net worth

    Nas, the multifaceted American rapper, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and investor, boasts a net worth of $70 million. Widely acclaimed for his groundbreaking 1994 debut album “Illmatic,” Nas has not only left an indelible mark on the hip-hop scene but has also ventured successfully into the realms of entrepreneurship and investment.

    Nas Net Worth $70 Million
    Date of Birth September 14, 1973
    Place of Birth Brooklyn
    Nationality American
    Profession Record producer, Actor, Songwriter, Poet, Rapper, Film Score Composer, Businessperson, Screenwriter, Film Producer

    Nas Real Name

    Born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones on September 14, 1973, in Brooklyn, New York, his musical roots trace back to a jazz and blues musician father, Olu Dara. Nas’s journey into the world of rap began at the age of nine, and by the age of 12, he dropped out of school, paving the way for a remarkable career. His debut on Main Source’s “Live at the Barbeque” in 1991 signaled the start of a lyrical journey that would redefine hip-hop.

    Nas Net Worth

    Nas Career

    Nas’s groundbreaking debut album, “Illmatic,” released in 1994, is hailed as one of the greatest in hip-hop history. Subsequent albums, including “It Was Written” (1996) and “Stillmatic” (2001), showcased his evolution and lyrical prowess. Nas’s impact in the hip-hop community earned him numerous accolades, including 15 Grammy nominations and two BET Awards.

    Nas Businesses

    Beyond his musical prowess, Nas has emerged as a savvy investor and entrepreneur. Co-founding the venture capital firm QueensBridge Venture Partners, Nas has made strategic investments in burgeoning technology companies. Notable successes include early investments in Dropbox, Coinbase, Ring, Lyft, Genius, and Pluto TV.

    Also Read: Michael Richards Net Worth Of The Seinfeld Icon

    QueensBridge Venture Partners, under Nas’s guidance, has thrived as an active player in the tech investment landscape, receiving over 100 pitches monthly from aspiring firms seeking capital. Nas’s keen eye for potential winners has translated into lucrative returns, with notable success stories like the acquisition of Ring by Amazon for $1.1 billion.

    In addition to his ventures in technology, Nas is a partner in the chicken and waffle restaurant Sweet Chick, which he joined in 2013. Infused with a hip-hop flavor, Sweet Chick has expanded its footprint across New York, including Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, along with locations in Los Angeles and London.

    Nas Net Worth

    Nas Wife

    Nas’s personal life has been marked by complexities, including a brief marriage to singer Kelis, with whom he shares a son named Knight. Their divorce, finalized in 2010, took a contentious turn, with both parties making accusations of abuse and hostility. Nas has been open about the challenges he faced during this period.

    Fatherhood has been a significant aspect of Nas’s life, with a daughter named Destiny from a previous relationship with Carmen Bryan. Carmen’s admission of an affair with Nas’s rival, Jay-Z, added layers of intrigue to Nas’s personal narrative.

    Nas Net Worth

    Nas net worth of $70 million stands not only as a hip-hop icon but also as a testament to the power of reinvention and diversification in the entertainment and business landscapes.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Moneybagg Yo Net Worth

    Nas Net Worth

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254115293090 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X