Nas net worth

Nas, the multifaceted American rapper, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and investor, boasts a net worth of $70 million. Widely acclaimed for his groundbreaking 1994 debut album “Illmatic,” Nas has not only left an indelible mark on the hip-hop scene but has also ventured successfully into the realms of entrepreneurship and investment.

Nas Real Name

Born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones on September 14, 1973, in Brooklyn, New York, his musical roots trace back to a jazz and blues musician father, Olu Dara. Nas’s journey into the world of rap began at the age of nine, and by the age of 12, he dropped out of school, paving the way for a remarkable career. His debut on Main Source’s “Live at the Barbeque” in 1991 signaled the start of a lyrical journey that would redefine hip-hop.

Nas Career

Nas’s groundbreaking debut album, “Illmatic,” released in 1994, is hailed as one of the greatest in hip-hop history. Subsequent albums, including “It Was Written” (1996) and “Stillmatic” (2001), showcased his evolution and lyrical prowess. Nas’s impact in the hip-hop community earned him numerous accolades, including 15 Grammy nominations and two BET Awards.

Nas Businesses

Beyond his musical prowess, Nas has emerged as a savvy investor and entrepreneur. Co-founding the venture capital firm QueensBridge Venture Partners, Nas has made strategic investments in burgeoning technology companies. Notable successes include early investments in Dropbox, Coinbase, Ring, Lyft, Genius, and Pluto TV.

QueensBridge Venture Partners, under Nas’s guidance, has thrived as an active player in the tech investment landscape, receiving over 100 pitches monthly from aspiring firms seeking capital. Nas’s keen eye for potential winners has translated into lucrative returns, with notable success stories like the acquisition of Ring by Amazon for $1.1 billion.

In addition to his ventures in technology, Nas is a partner in the chicken and waffle restaurant Sweet Chick, which he joined in 2013. Infused with a hip-hop flavor, Sweet Chick has expanded its footprint across New York, including Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens, along with locations in Los Angeles and London.

Nas Wife

Nas’s personal life has been marked by complexities, including a brief marriage to singer Kelis, with whom he shares a son named Knight. Their divorce, finalized in 2010, took a contentious turn, with both parties making accusations of abuse and hostility. Nas has been open about the challenges he faced during this period.

Fatherhood has been a significant aspect of Nas’s life, with a daughter named Destiny from a previous relationship with Carmen Bryan. Carmen’s admission of an affair with Nas’s rival, Jay-Z, added layers of intrigue to Nas’s personal narrative.

Nas Net Worth

Nas net worth of $70 million stands not only as a hip-hop icon but also as a testament to the power of reinvention and diversification in the entertainment and business landscapes.