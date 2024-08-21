Nathan Fielder Net Worth

Nathan Fielder, a Canadian comedian, actor, writer, director, and producer, has amassed a net worth of $4 million. Known for his quirky humor and sharp wit, Nathan has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry, particularly through his hit show “Nathan for You,” which aired on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017. Beyond his work on this show, Fielder has appeared in various films and television series and is a creative force behind several other popular projects.

Early Life

Nathan Joseph Fielder was born on May 12, 1983, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Raised in a Jewish household by his parents, Deb and Eric, both of whom were social workers, Nathan grew up with a strong sense of community and social responsibility. He attended Point Grey Secondary School, where he became involved in the school’s improv comedy group alongside future Hollywood star Seth Rogen. During his teenage years, Nathan also pursued magic and became a member of the prestigious Magic Castle in Hollywood.

After high school, Nathan attended the University of Victoria, where he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 2005. Despite his business education, Fielder was drawn to comedy, prompting him to move to Toronto in 2006 to study at Humber College. Though he briefly worked at a brokerage firm, Nathan quickly realized his true passion lay in comedy, leading him to fully commit to his entertainment career.

Nathan Fielder Career

Nathan’s career began to take off in 2006 when he won the Tim Sims Encouragement Fund Award. His writing on “Canadian Idol” caught the attention of Michael Donovan, executive producer of “This Hour Has 22 Minutes,” who hired Nathan as a writer and field correspondent. This role served as a launching pad for Nathan’s unique comedic style, blending satire with deadpan delivery.

In 2010, Nathan wrote and directed sketches for Comedy Central’s “Important Things with Demetri Martin” and appeared in several episodes. His career continued to gain momentum when he served as a creative consultant and actor on “Jon Benjamin Has a Van” in 2011. Nathan’s breakout moment came in 2013 when he launched “Nathan for You” on Comedy Central. The show, which combined real-life business consulting with absurd humor, quickly became a cult favorite, earning a spot on “The New York Times” list of “The 21 Best Comedies of the 21st Century (So Far)” in 2021.

Nathan’s talents extend beyond “Nathan for You.” He has appeared in several films, including “The Night Before” (2015) and “The Disaster Artist” (2017), where he reunited with Seth Rogen. His television appearances include guest roles on “The League,” “Childrens Hospital,” “The Simpsons,” and “Rick and Morty.” In 2019, Fielder signed a deal with HBO to executive produce “How To with John Wilson” and create his own series, “The Rehearsal,” which premiered in July 2022.

Nathan has also ventured into production with Showtime’s “The Curse,” a comedy series co-created with Benny Safdie. The show, starring Emma Stone, premiered in November 2023 and explores the challenges of a newly married couple as they navigate a supposed curse.

Personal Life

Nathan Fielder married Sarah Ziolkowska, a children’s librarian, in 2007, but the couple divorced in 2014. In 2015, Nathan took a stand against Holocaust denial by founding Summit Ice Apparel, a not-for-profit company that sells soft-shell jackets and donates 100% of its profits to the Vancouver Holocaust Education Centre. Summit Ice Apparel quickly gained traction, generating nearly $500,000 in sales within its first three months. In 2017, Nathan opened a pop-up shop in Vancouver where customers could trade in jackets from the Canadian company Taiga, which had published a tribute to a Holocaust denier, for a free Summit Ice jacket and a “Deny Nothing” pin.

Nathan Fielder Awards

Nathan Fielder’s work has been recognized with several awards and nominations. He earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series for “Who Is America?” in 2019 and won a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Performance by a Male – Television for “Nathan for You” in 2014. His writing on “Nathan for You” also earned him four Writers Guild of America Award nominations, winning in the Comedy/Variety Sketch Series category in 2019. Nathan’s work on “This Hour Has 22 Minutes” earned him a Writers Guild of Canada Award nomination in 2008, and his series “How To with John Wilson” received nominations for Gotham and Cinema Eye Honors Awards.

Nathan Fielder Net Worth

