Nathan Keyes Siblings: Getting to Know Chris Gumke

Nathan Keyes, born Nathan William Gumke on November 28, 1985, in Washington, D.C., is an American actor recognized for his performances across television and film.

Raised in York, Pennsylvania, Keyes developed an early passion for the performing arts.

At age seven, he wrote, produced, directed, and acted in a play based on The Tailor of Gloucester.

By eleven, he was performing in theatrical productions, taking on roles such as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, the Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz, and the Emcee in Cabaret.

After graduating from York Suburban High School in 2004, he relocated to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

In Los Angeles, he also worked as a graphic designer and photographer for CD covers while studying under acting coach Stephanie Feury.

Siblings

Nathan has one sibling, a younger brother named Chris Gumke.

Raised together in York, Pennsylvania, by their parents, Holly and Dale Gumke, the brothers share a close bond shaped by their upbringing in a creative and supportive environment.

While Nathan pursued a career in acting and the arts, there is limited public information about Chris’ personal or professional life.

Career

Keyes performed in high school theater and founded the pop band As 1 in 2000, which toured extensively across the northeast.

After moving to Los Angeles, he made his television debut in 2006 as Paul Elins on the CBS crime drama Numb3rs.

This was followed by a recurring role on ABC Family’s Three Moons Over Milford.

His breakout role came in 2009, portraying Kevin Levin in the television movie Ben 10: Alien Swarm.

The role garnered attention for his ability to blend intensity and charisma.

Keyes further showcased his range in films like The Good Doctor (2011), alongside Orlando Bloom, and The Kings of Summer (2013), an indie drama praised for its coming-of-age narrative.

Other notable projects include Come Back to Me (2014), Britney Ever After (2017), and Maya Dardel (2017), where he starred opposite Lena Olin.

His television work includes guest appearances on No Ordinary Family and a role in the series Cleaners.

Beyond acting, Keyes’ early experience as a graphic designer and his involvement in music reflect his multifaceted talents.