Nathan MacKinnon Siblings: All About Sarah

Nathan MacKinnon is a prominent Canadian ice hockey center who serves as an alternate captain for the Colorado Avalanche in the National Hockey League (NHL).

He was selected first overall by the Avalanche in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, marking the beginning of a highly successful career.

Known for his exceptional speed, skill, and playmaking ability, MacKinnon quickly established himself as one of the league’s elite players.

Throughout his career, MacKinnon has garnered numerous accolades.

He played a pivotal role in leading the Avalanche to victory in the Stanley Cup in 2022.

In recognition of his outstanding performance during the 2023–24 season, he received both the Hart Memorial Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award, solidifying his status as one of the most valuable players in the NHL.

Siblings

Nathan has one sister, Sarah.

MacKinnon’s father, Graham, is a former hockey player who motivated him to excel, while his mother, Kathy, offered unwavering support.

His sister, Sarah, was his biggest cheerleader and toughest critic, fueling his competitive drive. Nathan has said his parents are his biggest role models.

Career

MacKinnon’s NHL career has been marked by significant achievements and consistent growth.

He recorded his first NHL hat trick on February 22, 2015, becoming the youngest player in Avalanche history to do so.

Despite some early struggles, MacKinnon re-signed with the Avalanche on July 8, 2016, for a seven-year, $44.1 million contract.

His ascent to stardom began in the 2017–18 season, aided by a sports psychologist. On November 16, 2017, he had his first five-point game.

MacKinnon finished that season with 39 goals and 58 assists for 97 points, helping the Avalanche reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

He was also named a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award and the Hart Memorial Trophy.

In the 2018–19 season, MacKinnon recorded 99 points. On January 7, 2020, he played his 500th NHL game. By March 2020, before the season was cut short due to COVID-19, he had 93 points.

In 2021-22, MacKinnon finished the season with 32 goals and 56 assists for 88 points recorded in 65 games played.

On June 26, 2022, MacKinnon won his first Stanley Cup championship with the Avalanche. On September 20, 2022, he signed an eight-year, $100.8 million contract extension with the Avalanche.

MacKinnon continued to achieve milestones, including his 500th career assist on December 5, 2023, and his 300th career goal on December 21, 2023.

The 2023–24 season saw him reach career highs in goals (51), assists (89), and points (140).

He won the Ted Lindsay Award and the Hart Memorial Trophy. On December 10, 2024, MacKinnon recorded his 600th career assist.

Accolades

In 2022, MacKinnon won the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche.

In the 2023–24 season, MacKinnon was awarded both the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player and the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player, as voted by the NHL Players Association.

MacKinnon secured 137 of the 194 first-place votes for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the player judged most valuable to his team.

The Ted Lindsay Award recognizes the league’s most outstanding player.

MacKinnon’s performance in the 2023-24 season earned him a spot on the NHL’s First All-Star Team, the first Avalanche player to receive this honor since Joe Sakic in 2000-01.

During the 2023-24 season, MacKinnon achieved a remarkable 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) in 82 games, surpassing Peter Stastny’s single-season franchise scoring record from 1981-82.

MacKinnon also recorded a point in 35 consecutive home games at Ball Arena, marking the second-longest streak in NHL history, only behind Wayne Gretzky.