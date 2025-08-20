National Assembly Receives Five Senate Bills For Review

The National Assembly has officially received five Bills from the Senate for consideration when Parliament resumes from recess.

In a communication to the House on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, Speaker Moses Wetang’ula confirmed that the Bills were passed by the Senate on August 7 and have now been forwarded to the National Assembly as required by parliamentary procedure.

Among the Bills passed with amendments is The Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood) Bill, which seeks to provide a legal framework for recognising and regulating street vendors. The Senate also approved the Local Content Bill, which focuses on increasing Kenyan participation and ownership in oil, gas and petroleum operations.

The third Bill is the Early Childhood Education (Amendment) Bill, which proposes changes to the law governing pre-primary education. Senator Eddy Oketch, who sponsored the Bill in the Senate, has named Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda as the co-sponsor in the National Assembly.

The Senate also passed the Creative Economy Support Bill, which aims to establish a framework for supporting the creative industry, including the creation of a Creatives Fund. Senator Oketch has designated nominated MP Irene Mayaka to co-sponsor the Bill in the National Assembly.

In addition, the Senate passed The Business Laws (Amendment) Bill without any changes. The Bill seeks to amend various business-related laws to improve the ease of doing business in Kenya.

Speaker Wetang’ula stated that all five Bills will be introduced for First Reading once the House resumes sittings. He directed the Clerk of the National Assembly to schedule the Bills for formal introduction in the Order Paper.

The Speaker further noted that special attention must be given to the Creative Economy Support Bill due to constitutional requirements on Money Bills under Articles 94(5) and 114. This means the Bill will be examined to determine whether it has financial implications for the government.

“The Committees to which the Bills have been referred are encouraged to prioritise their consideration and submit their reports as soon as is practicable to enable the House to proceed with the necessary next steps on the Bills,” Wetang’ula said.