National Assembly Receives Ruto’s IEBC Nominees List

The National Assembly has officially received a message from President William Ruto nominating Dr. Erastus Edung Ethekon as the next Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), along with six others to serve as commissioners.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula informed the House that he received the President’s message during the parliamentary recess and processed it according to the Standing Orders and relevant laws.

“In the message, His Excellency the President conveyed that, in line with the IEBC Act and the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, he had nominated Dr. Erastus Edung Ethekon from Turkana County as Chairperson of the IEBC,” said Wetang’ula.

The six nominees for commissioner roles are Ann Njeru Nderitu from Nyandarua, Moses Alutalala Mukwhana from Kakamega, Mary Karen Sorobit from Uasin Gishu, Hassan Noor Hassan from Mandera, Francis Odhiambo Aduol from Kisumu, and Fahima Araphat Abdallah from Lamu.

The Speaker said he had already issued Notification No. 007 of 2025 on May 9 and forwarded the names to the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee for vetting. However, he noted that the process had not started due to a court order.

“I am aware that the Committee has not yet begun the vetting process following a High Court order issued on Monday, May 19, 2025, which temporarily halted the approval hearings,” Wetang’ula told the House. “We will wait for the Committee to update us once the matter is resolved.”

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo raised concerns about the legal impact of the court order, noting that the IEBC Act sets a strict 14-day deadline for vetting such nominees.

He asked the Speaker to clarify whether the court order pauses the 14-day deadline, or if the process should still proceed depending on the court’s final decision expected on Thursday, May 29.

In response, Speaker Wetang’ula assured members that guidance would be issued soon.

“My mind is very clear. I will give comprehensive directions,” he said.