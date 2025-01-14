National Mining Corporation Advertises CEO Position

The National Mining Corporation (NAMICO) has announced a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

In an advertisement published in MyGov on January 14, 2025, the corporation stated that the successful candidate will serve a three-year term, renewable for another three years based on performance.

“The Board is seeking to recruit a highly competent, proactive, and self-driven individual to fill the position of Chief Executive Officer,” the notice read.

Applications can be submitted physically at the NMC headquarters at KWFT Centre, 4th Floor, or emailed to the Chairperson of the Board at chairman@namico.go.ke.

Applicants must consolidate all documents into a single PDF file. The deadline for submissions is February 4, 2025, at 5:00 p.m.

Thomas Mutwiwa, is the current Acting CEO of the National Mining Corporation.

The National Mining Corporation, a state-owned entity, has a mandate to engage in mining operations independently or through partnerships.

Its operations are overseen by a board of directors that includes a chairman, the Principal Secretary for Mining, and other members.